EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real up on China relief, Mexican peso trims early gains

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's real hit a one-month high on Thursday as metal prices rose on some relief over China Evergrande, while Mexico's peso shed early gains after the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate as expected.

Mexico's peso MXN= traded nearly flat after rising as much as 0.9%.

The Mexican central bank hiked rates by 25 basis points to 5.0%, citing concerns over rising prices as inflation rose to more than twice the bank's target rate in October.

Declines in oil prices also weighed on the peso, with crude exporter Colombia's currency COP= trading flat. O/R

Rising inflation, which could potentially stifle economic growth, has been a major concern for emerging markets this year, with several central banks hiking interest rates in response.

Still, some analysts expect emerging market currencies to eventually benefit from higher rates, given that they offer relatively stronger returns on investment.

"Markets are reacting with buying of currencies of those countries where central banks preferred to raise rates. This trend will only gain strength as inflationary pressures ease as it entails rising real bond yields and attracts buyers into bonds," said Alex Kuptsikevich, a senior financial analyst at FxPro.

Peru's central bank is also seen hiking by 50 basis points later on Thursday to 2%. The sol PEN= rose 0.2% ahead of the meeting.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= jumped 1.9% to a more-than one-month high, taking support from a rise in iron ore and copper prices after reports said Chinese property developer Evergrande made its bond payments.

The Evergrande news fed hopes of government support for a property sector that can drive significant demand for metals. METL/

Uncertainty over Brazil's fiscal position seemingly fell after the lower house approved a constitutional amendment allowing for more spending. But Senate passage is now awaited.

Sao-Paulo listed shares .BVSP surged 1.9%, with airline Azul SA AZUL4.SA, AZUL.N up nearly 10% on positive operating figures.

Emerging market currencies had taken a hit in the previous session after a surge in U.S. inflation raised rate hike bets there, sending the dollar to 16-month highs and bond yields rising.

South Africa's rand ZAR= rallied 1%, nearing seven-week highs, attempting to make back Wednesday's 2.7% drop post U.S. inflation data. In its medium-term budget policy statement, South Africa cut its deficit forecast, and now sees debt peaking at a lower level.

Chile's peso CLP= rose slightly as President Sebastián Piñera said the economy is set to grow more than 11% this year, amid a rapid recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1280.92

0.51

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2218.10

1.77

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

107935.34

1.86

Mexico IPC .MXX

51724.51

0.04

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4519.86

0.69

Argentina MerVal .MERV

96203.84

1.128

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1366.23

0.04

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3984

1.91

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.5935

0.13

Chile peso CLP=

793.18

0.10

Colombia peso COP=

3876.53

-0.04

Peru sol PEN=PE

4.0061

0.22

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

100.1800

-0.03

