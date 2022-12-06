EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real up ahead of fiscal policy discussion, Chile's c.bank decision eyed

By Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies slipped on Tuesday, with all eyes on discussion of a fiscal easing bill in Brazil, while Chile's peso jumped 2% ahead of a central bank policy decision.

Emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS fell 0.7% against a firm dollar, while those in Latin America .MILA00000CUS slipped 0.2%.

Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY inched 0.2% up against the greenback. The Senate is set to start discussing a bill which would allow the newly elected administration to ease fiscal policy next year.

Analysts widely expect it to be watered down, with Citi strategists expecting non-funded extra public spending of 150 billion reais ($28.63 billion) in 2023.

But it could still set the debt ratio on an upwards path, William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics said.

"Ultimately, action will need to be taken to return the public finances to an even keel, either through renewed austerity – which would depress demand – or financial repression policies, which have distortive economic effects too," he said, adding these could result in higher inflation.

Oil producer Mexico's peso MXN= slipped 0.2% tracking the weakness in crude prices on growing concerns about global demand. O/R

Chile's peso CLP= was on course for its best session in over two months with the central bank expected to keep the key interest rate on hold at 11.25% in a decision due later in the day. The bank called an end to its hiking cycle at the last meeting.

"With inflation still being so high, activity holding better than expected, the country still running a wide current account deficit and the CLP remaining weak in historical terms, we see little costs of postponing the start of the easing cycle," said Citigroup strategists.

On the fixed income front, hard-currency bonds issued by a number of smaller, riskier emerging markets suffered sharp declines with dollar debt issued by Pakistan, Ghana and Sri Lanka all down between 2.6-3.6 cents, Tradeweb data showed. XS2419405274=TE, USY8137FAL23=TE, US37443GAJ04=TE

Spreads of emerging market hard-currency debt over U.S. Treasuries rose to 456 bps after hitting a six-month trough on Monday at 451 bps. .JPMEGDR

S&P Global affirmed El Salvador's sovereign credit rating at CCC+, maintaining a negative outlook.

In Argentina, vice president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner could be handed a 12-year jail sentence and be disqualified from holding public office, with judges expected to rule on Tuesday in a high-profile corruption case.

Peru's President Pedro Castillo came out fighting ahead of an impeachment trial in Congress, accusing his opponents of trying to "blow up" democracy.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

972.25

-1.22

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2169.20

0.02

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

109451.54

0.05

Mexico IPC .MXX

51344.22

1.07

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5238.45

-0.68

Argentina MerVal .MERV

166051.23

0.963

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1230.99

1.09

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2684

0.28

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.7775

-0.26

Chile peso CLP=CL

878.9

1.13

Colombia peso COP=

4828.64

0.08

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8226

0.85

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

169.4900

-0.19

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

311

0.32

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Angus MacSwan)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.