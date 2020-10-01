EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real underperforms on spending worries; Other Latam FX up

By Susan Mathew

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's currency, reacting to the country's fiscal worries, made a weak start to the last quarter of troubled 2020 on Thursday, while its Latin American peers firmed as hopes of new U.S. stimulus caused a spurt of risk appetite and weakened the dollar.

The dollar fell to a nine-day low as data showing U.S. private employers stepped up hiring more than forecast last month, and the proposal of a $1.5 trillion coronavirus stimulus package to House Democrats, lent weight to hopes of an economic recovery from a coronavirus pandemic-induced slump. FRX/

The Mexico peso MXN= rose 0.6%, while top copper producer Chile's peso CLP= firmed 0.2%, bucking a dip in prices of the red metal as well as data showing economic activity in the country fell more than expected in August. O/RMET/L

But large outflows from emerging market investments toward the end of September point to a big "risk-off" shift brewing, Institute of International Finance economists said. Latin America, however, saw inflows of $1.6 billion.

Brazil's real BRBY slipped 0.6% as worries remained that the government would overshoot its spending limit. Amid data showing public debt widened to a record, investors have been concerned about the financing of a new fiscal aid package by President Jair Bolsonaro.

Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guides on Wednesday appeared to row back on a government proposal that a new welfare program be funded by tapping money earmarked for future debt payments, saying his team had never intended to pay for the program that way.

"It can be expected that the debt ceiling will remain a permanent issue," said Alexandra Bechtel, FX and EM analyst at Commerzbank.

"The (pandemic) support measures have ensured Bolsonaro receives maximum support in the polls and he is likely to expect that the re-introduction of the social support program will ensure that he is re-elected in late 2022. That makes the real susceptible and limits its appreciation potential even in times of risk-on."

Sao Paulo's Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell 0.3% with energy shares dragging, while shares of cosmetics maker Natura & Co NTCO3.SA tumbled after company announced a 6.2 billion reais ($1.1 billion) share offering.

Figures showing manufacturing in Brazil expanded at a record pace in September were shrugged off.

Colombia's COLCAP .COLCAP declined 0.4% as oil giant Ecopetrol ECO.CN slipped, while Chilean stocks .SPISPA hit a one-week high.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1356 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1085.01

0.28

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1820.68

-0.41

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

94322.42

-0.3

Mexico IPC .MXX

37392.67

-0.18

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3656.87

0.54

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1166.77

-0.44

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.6485

-0.55

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.9531

0.66

Chile peso CLP=CL

783.4

-0.04

Colombia peso COP=

3827.55

-0.06

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5877

0.39

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

76.2400

-0.08

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

