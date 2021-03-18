EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real, Turkish lira rise after rate hikes; Russian rouble falls

By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal

March 18 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real and Turkey's lira outperformed broader emerging market peers on Thursday, following interest rate hikes by their respective central banks, while rising geopolitical tensions weighed on Russia's rouble.

The lira TRY=extended gains to 2.6% against the greenback after a hefty 200-basis-point (bps) hike, while Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= was up 0.6%, trimming early gains of almost 2%, after the central bank delivered a larger-than-expected 75-bps raise after the market closed overnight.

"The interest rate differentials for Turkey are outstanding, the policy rate is now at 19% and since the lira has been battered since mid-February, long lira bets could grow," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Delivering its first interest rate hike in nearly six years, Brazil's rate-setting committee, Copom, raised the key rate to 2.75%, and flagged a similar move in May to fight inflation despite rising economic uncertainty.

"We expect the move will prove effective in anchoring inflation expectations and supporting the credibility of the (Brazilian) Central Bank," said Samar Maziad, senior sovereign analyst at Moody's.

"However, in a context of a worsening pandemic and given the slow pace of vaccination, higher interest rates add downside risks to economic growth prospects for the rest of the year."

The real is among the worst performing emerging market currencies, with worries about fiscal spending, political interference and rising inflation pushing it around 7% lower for the year.

Russia's rouble RUB= traded 0.7% lower after Russian President Vladimir Putin responded with a quip to U.S. counterpart Joe Biden's warning of consequences for alleged Russian involvement in the 2020 U.S. elections, saying he wished the U.S. president good health.

Washington is expected to impose new sanctions on Moscow as soon as next week. The rouble had fallen 1% on Wednesday.

Declining oil prices also weighed on the crude-exporting nation's currency.

By afternoon trading, Colombia's peso <COP=> rose 0.7%, while Mexico's peso MXN=edged 0.2% lower after data showed the country's economy contracted by 4.0% in February compared to the same month a year earlier.

Brazilian stocks .BVSPfell 1.5% as state-owned oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA and consumer stocks like Magazine Luiza SA MGLU3.SA and Vale SA VALE3.SA.

Brazil's largest airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes GOLL4.SA fell 6% after the company said it was cutting its outlook for early 2021.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1924 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1345.01

0.16

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2317.51

0.31

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

114759.40

-1.54

Mexico IPC .MXX

47735.42

0.12

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4878.75

-0.62

Argentina MerVal .MERV

49020.63

-1.795

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1320.69

-1.7

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.5581

0.48

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.4622

-0.36

Chile peso CLP=CL

719.4

0.40

Colombia peso COP=

3545.1

0.68

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7078

-0.13

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

91.2800

-0.08

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

141

2.13

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis, Alexandra Hudson)

