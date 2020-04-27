EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real tumbles; Broader Latam slightly helped by stimulus cheer

By Ambar Warrick

April 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's real eyed a fresh record low on Monday after plummeting last week, while Mexico's peso led other Latin American currencies higher as continued global stimulus measures sparked some appetite for riskier assets.

The real BRL= fell about 0.9%. Its sharp decline since the coronavirus outbreak, which has seen it underperforming its peers, has prompted sustained intervention by the Brazilian central bank to stop further weakness.

The resignation of Brazil's popular justice minister last week dealt a severe blow to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who had already faced backlash over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Investors further cut their exposure to Brazil on the likelihood Latin America's largest economy was headed for a political crisis.

The Mexican peso MXX= and the Colombian peso COP= edged up for the day, taking some support from increased stimulus measures in Japan to dampen the economic shock from the coronavirus pandemic, which has battered the global economy.

Still, both currencies were relatively close to lifetime lows hit during the initial rout caused by the spread of the virus, which has spurred sustained outflows from emerging markets in favor of the U.S. dollar.

The pandemic is also expected to hit emerging markets particularly hard, given that many economies in that space were already in dire straits before the outbreak culled business activity across the globe.

"We see risks skewed towards a renewed increase in EM FX volatility as the economic shock on EM economies intensifies and risks of further waves of virus cases increases," wrote Mitul Kotecha, senior emerging markets strategist at TD Securities.

"Unlike developed economies, the capacity for EM governments and central banks to deal with the economic and health shock is lower."

However, Latin American stocks have been slightly more receptive to the slight improvement in risk appetite, with the MSCI's index of regional stocks .MILA00000PUS adding 3% for the day.

The index is nearly 10% above the lows hit in March, but is a long way off levels seen prior to the outbreak.

Brazilian stocks .BVSP added 3.6%, recovering from deep losses over last week, while Chilean stocks .SPIPSA rose 1.2%.

Among notable individual movers, shares of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA plunged 12% after it began arbitration proceedings against former partner Boeing Co BA.N.

Markets were now awaiting the outcomes of crucial central bank meetings in the developed world to gauge further how the world's largest economies outline measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1405 GMT

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

895.38

1.82

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1547.19

3

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

78067.88

3.63

Mexico IPC .MXX

34538.55

-0.14

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3723.91

1.2

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1115.98

-0.57

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRY=

5.6344

-0.91

Mexico peso MXN=D2

24.7950

0.62

Chile peso CLP=CL

857.2

0.19

Colombia peso COP=

4025.87

0.33

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3897

0.15

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

66.5200

-0.14

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)

