EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real tumbles as large rate hike fails to impress

By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's real fell 1.1% after a larger-than-expected rate hike disappointed traders looking for stronger action by the central bank, while most other Latin American currencies dipped as fears of a renewed U.S.-China trade row weighed on sentiment.

Brazil's central bank lifted the key interest rate by 150 basis points late on Wednesday to combat surging inflation, more than the hike of 100 basis points expected in a Reuters poll.

Even as analysts warned that the aggressive pace of rate hikes in Brazil could choke economic growth, bets for a larger rate raise had been rising as fears of a fiscal spending breach fed into inflation concerns.

"One hundred and fifty basis points is simply seen as the minimum for a hike, so traders seem disappointed," said Juan Perez, a senior currency trader at Tempus Consulting, adding that it felt like the central bank came up short of a more hawkish stance.

But the real's BRBYdecline should be temporary, he said, as overall trade was coming back and as concerns over COVID-19 lessen. Citi strategists agreed: "Even though the market priced in the odds of a more aggressive hike, the 150bps is not necessarily a trigger for downside price action per se."

Brazil's economic outlook was also expected to deteriorate, according to a Reuters poll, with some risks of recession on the horizon as Latin America's largest economy holds general elections next year.

Sao Paulo's Bovespa stock index .BVSP was flat, as a nearly 10% surge in Ambev ABEV3.SA on strong third-quarter results was offset by losses in oil and mining stocks as commodity prices slid.

Shares in Vale VALE3.SAfell further after it said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to open a probe against the miner regarding the collapse of the Brumadinho dam, which killed 270 people in 2019. O/RIRONORE/

Sentiment, more broadly, was also hit by signs of rising tensions between the United States and China after Beijing made a formal complaint to Washington about the U.S. revoking authorization of China Telecom's 0728.HK license.

Mexico's peso MXN= dropped 0.4% after Petroleos Mexicanos posted a loss in the third quarter. Concerns over the state-run oil and gas firm's large dollar-denominated debt have dented sentiment towards Mexico.

Peru's sol PEN= fell 0.3% as the country's leftist government asked Congress for authorization to overhaul the world's second-biggest copper producer's tax code with a focus on raising taxes on the mining sector. Fears of such a move caused markets to tank when President Pedro Castillo took the lead in elections earlier this year. He assumed office in July.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1276.59

-0.49

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2151.11

-0.92

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

106406.29

0.04

Mexico IPC .MXX

51482.54

-0.45

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4094.58

-0.51

Argentina MerVal .MERV

86148.29

0.932

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1404.67

0.04

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.6130

-1.06

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.3841

-0.41

Chile peso CLP=

805.6

-0.06

Colombia peso COP=

3774.75

-0.46

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9753

-0.25

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

99.6800

-0.03

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)

