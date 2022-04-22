EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real tumbles almost 4% on bets of aggressive Fed action

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Sruthi Shankar

April 22 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real shed nearly 4% on Friday, leading losses among major emerging market currencies, after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week sparked bets for big U.S. interest rate hikes this year.

Equity markets across the globe and oil prices tumbled on Friday after Powell said on Thursday a half-point interest rate increase "will be on the table" when the U.S. central bank meets next month to approve what are expected to be a series of rate increases.

The dollar vaulted to a more than two-year high against major currencies. The real BRL= tumbled to a near one-month low of 4.839 before pulling back slightly. FRX/

The real has enjoyed a strong run this year, becoming the world's best performing major currency, boosted by soaring commodity prices and double-digit interest rates.

But analysts point to impending risks from the onset of tightening cycles by developed-world central banks weighed against a more mature stage in emerging market monetary policy tightening.

"What we may witness within the next few months is that some of those EM central banks which are approaching the end of their tightening cycles, which started way before the Fed, their currencies will struggle a little bit against the dollar," said Piotr Matys, senior FX analyst at In Touch Capital Markets in London.

The MSCI's index for emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS fell 0.5% and marked its worst weekly performance in seven.

Another weak spot was China's yuan CNY=CFXS, which hit nine-month lows against the dollar in onshore trading. The currency recorded its worst week since a 2015 devaluation as COVID-19 lockdowns in several parts of China weighed on the economic outlook.

Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS shed 2.0%, with the real weighing the most as political tensions ran high.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that he would pardon an allied federal congressman whom the Supreme Court sentenced to nearly nine years in prison.

The pardon has exacerbated tensions between the country's executive and judiciary branches, threatening a constitutional crisis during an election year when Bolsonaro is seeking a second term.

Other Latin American currencies including the Chilean peso CLP=, Colombian peso COP=, Peru's sol PEN= and Mexican peso MXN= weakened between 0.1% and 2.1%.

The MSCI's index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 4.1%, with Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP down 2.9%.

Brazilian power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA fell 4.0% after the country's audit court TCU postponed a ruling on its privatization for 20 days to study the plan.

Meanwhile, Mexico's Banorte GFNORTEO.MX jumped 7.4% after the lender said "non-disclosure agreements" had been signed as a preliminary step toward a possible bid for Citigroup Inc's C.N Citibanamex subsidiary.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1073.75

-1.21

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2444.50

-4.92

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

110590.55

-3.28

Mexico IPC .MXX

53243.16

-0.05

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4869.39

-0.87

Argentina MerVal .MERV

92193.77

0.762

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1614.75

-0.13

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRL=

4.8015

-3.88

Mexico peso MXN=

20.2340

-0.37

Chile peso CLP=CL

835.4

-1.29

Colombia peso COP=

3852.01

-2.13

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.768

-0.90

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

114.2300

-0.12

Yuan's biggest weekly fall in international FX markets since 2015https://tmsnrt.rs/3K5qV7M

