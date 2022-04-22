EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real tumbles 2% on Fed hike fears, political worries

By Shreyashi Sanyal

April 22 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real shed more than 2% on Friday as it was set to cap the week decidedly in the red after the U.S. Federal Reserve cemented its hawkish view against the backdrop of local political turmoil.

Risk assets across the globe fell after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday a half-point interest rate increase "will be on the table" when the central bank meets next month to approve what are expected to be a series of rate increases this year.

The real BRBY, BRL= hit a low of 4.72 against the dollar on the day and tracked weekly falls of 0.3%. The risky Latin American currency is coming off a strong boost from soaring commodity prices last month and support from the Brazilian central bank.

But analysts point to impending risks from the relative onset of tightening cycles by developed world central banks weighed against a more mature stage in emerging market monetary policy tightening.

"What we may witness within the next few months is that some of those EM central banks which are approaching the end of their tightening cycles, which started way before the Fed, their currencies will struggle a little bit against the dollar," said Piotr Matys, senior FX analyst at In Touch Capital Markets in London.

The dollar index =USD hit a fresh 25-month high and is expected to gain further if the Fed hikes interest rates, while the MSCI's index for emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS fell 0.7% and marked its worst weekly performance ins seven.

China's onshore yuan CNY=CFXS hit nine-month lows against the dollar, pulling down the benchmark EM currencies index, and looked set for its worst week since a 2015 devaluation.

Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS shed 1.9%, with the real weighing the most as political tensions ran high.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that he would pardon an allied federal congressman who was sentenced to nearly nine years in prison by the Supreme Court.

Other Latin American currencies including the Chilean peso CLP=, Colombian peso COP=, Peru's sol PEN= and Mexican peso MXN= weakened between 0.4% and 0.9%.

The MSCI's index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 2.9%, with Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP down 1.4%.

Brazilian power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA fell 3% after the country's audit court TCU postponed a ruling on its privatization for 20 days to study the plan.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1423 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1077.03

-0.91

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2495.23

-2.95

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112773.87

-1.37

Mexico IPC .MXX

53510.06

0.46

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4903.68

-0.17

Argentina MerVal .MERV

91882.34

0.422

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1614.72

-0.13

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7333

-2.43

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.3096

-0.74

Chile peso CLP=CL

833.5

-1.07

Colombia peso COP=

3805.66

-0.94

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.745

-0.29

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

114.2400

-0.13

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

199

0.25

