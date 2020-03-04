EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real touches new low as Fed rate cut spurs bets of more easing

By Shreyashi Sanyal

March 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's real led a slide among Latin American currencies on Wednesday after an emergency interest rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve spurred expectations of more monetary easing in the region.

The real BRL= slumped 1.3% to 4.5743 against the dollar =USD, touching a fresh all-time low, while a rebounding greenback added to the currency's woes. FRX/

The central bank of Latin America's biggest economy said it will auction up to $1 billion foreign exchange swaps contracts on Thursday, the latest FX market intervention amid the real's more than 12% slide this year.

An emergency rate cut by the Fed on Tuesday to combat the economic impact from the fast-spreading coronavirus stoked fears that the extent of the fallout might be worse than anticipated and that regional central banks might follow suit.

"The Fed took center stage yesterday, offering the markets an unscripted 50bp cut. The reaction probably did not go as well as planned, as equities tanked in the aftermath," said Mark McCormick, global head of FX strategy at TD Securities.

"That said, the Fed's move has kick-started a new

wave of easing."

Speculation is rife that Brazil's central bank will cut interest rates by 25 basis points to a new low of 4%.

Data showed growth in Brazil's economy slowed last year with momentum pointing to a weak 2020, while a separate survey showed the country's dominant services sector expanded at its slowest pace in eight months in February.

Mexico's plans to speed up public spending and is urging the private sector to boost investment to counter the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Tuesday, adding that the government was working closely with Bank of Mexico to coordinate a suitable response.

Stocks in Brazil .BVSP and Chile .SPIPSA rallied strongly, in line with U.S. equities. .N

IRB Brasil Resseguros IRBR3.SA led losers on Sao Paulo's main index, plunging 34.5% after Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N denied media reports that it was a shareholder in the Brazilian reinsurer.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1941 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1036.76

0.87

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2486.49

-0.42

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

107012.17

1.4

Mexico IPC .MXX

43327.39

2.01

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4366.36

1.79

Argentina MerVal .MERV

37138.96

3.166

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1540.86

1.87

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.5807

-1.54

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.5550

-0.55

Chile peso CLP=CL

816.6

-1.16

Colombia peso COP=

3476

-0.43

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4177

0.15

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

62.3575

-0.08

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Tom Brown)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.