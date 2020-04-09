EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real to post best week in four years

By Susan Mathew

April 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's real and stocks were poised to mark their fourth straight session of gains on Thursday as sentiment globally was boosted by a $2.3 trillion stimulus package by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The program, aimed at back-stopping losses from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, focuses on bolstering local governments and businesses.

Wall Street indexes jumped, while the U.S. dollar weakened, boding well for riskier emerging market currencies. FRX/.N

The real BRL= jumped 1% to a two-week high.

The Fed's moves "reinforce the view that officials will do whatever is necessary to prevent financial and credit market strains from compounding the economic dislocations from Covid-19," said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING.

Brazil's currency was on course to break a seven-week losing streak on Thursday, up around 5.5% to mark its best week since March 2016. Sao Paulo listed stocks .BVSP were also set for the biggest weekly gain in four years, up close to 14%.

But these offset only a fraction of losses so far this year as an increasing number of lockdowns to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic worried investors about a looming recession.

Gains this week were spurred by signs that the number of new cases and deaths in hotspots in Europe and the United States may be plateauing. A swathe of massive monetary and fiscal measures from around the world also buoyed sentiment.

Emerging market central banks may need to become the "buyer of last resort" to ensure that financial markets have sufficient liquidity in this time of crisis, Brazil's central bank President Roberto Campos Neto said on Thursday.

Data on Thursday showed Brazilian inflation slowed sharply in March, making a stronger case for the central bank to cut rates yet again to new lows.

On the day, the Bovespa stock index rose 0.4%.

Financial markets in Mexico, Argentina and Colombia closed for Easter holidays on Thursday and are to resume trading on Monday

In thin trading the offshore Mexican peso MXN= rose 2.5% as crude prices surged after sources said Russia and Saudi Arabia are close to reaching a deal on output cuts. O/R

Oil-producing companies and currencies of crude exporting countries, such as Mexico MXN=, Colombia COP= and Russia RUB=, had crumbled last month when a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia triggered a collapse in prices.

Chile stocks .SPIPSA rose 2.3% and were set for their third straight week of gains, while the currency CLP= firmed 0.5%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1730 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

889.31

1.77

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1707.81

2.84

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

78945.99

0.41

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3846.61

2.32

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0653

1.51

Mexico peso MXN=

23.4470

2.32

Chile peso CLP=CL

838.6

0.88

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

