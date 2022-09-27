EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real ticks up as inflation falls; Latam FX muted

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Amruta Khandekar

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real rose on Tuesday after better-than-expected inflation data supported the central bank's decision to pause its aggressive rate hiking cycle, while Latin American currencies were subdued as the U.S. dollar reversed its early losses.

The real BRBYBRL= rose 0.7% against the dollar after government statistics agency IBGE said consumer prices extended their trend down in the month to mid-September as fuel costs continued to drop.

Brazil's inflation in the 12 months to mid-September hit 7.96%, well below the 8.14% forecast, likely backing the central bank's recent decision of pausing its aggressive rate hiking cycle.

Meanwhile, the central bank's minutes of its Sept. 20-21 meeting highlighted the lack of consensus among policymakers to pause rate hikes, noting that a further "residual" interest rate hike was "widely debated."

"Mexico and Brazil are trading with remarkable resilience," said Themos Fiotakis, head of FX research at Barclays in London.

Fiotakis added that these countries are probably receiving a disproportionate share position because of their commodity export mix, other pockets of emerging markets being under pressure and their exposure to the U.S. economy and their tight monetary policy.

Broadly, currencies in Latin America .MILA00000CUS were flat, while stocks .MILA00000PUS stocks advanced 0.4% after their their largest daily percentage drop since mid-June in the previous session.

Colombia's peso COP= fell 0.6% in early trading. The government agreed on Monday to modify a tax reform proposal under debate in congress and continue to allow oil and mining companies to deduct royalty payments from their taxes in the wake of a wave of industry criticism.

Firm metal prices lifted top copper producer Chile's peso CLP= up 1.1%, while the Mexican peso MXN= climbed 0.1% as crude prices gained on supply curbs in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Ian. O/RMET/L

In broader EM, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= gained 0.7% after the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) raised its base rate by a larger-than-expected 125 basis points to 13%.

Morocco's central bank also hiked its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 2%, citing the need to ensure price stability amid soaring inflation.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 14:35 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

892.70

0.46

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2059.08

0.73

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

109366.87

0.23

Mexico IPC .MXX

45122.13

0.7

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5210.94

0.62

Argentina MerVal .MERV

138635.73

0.353

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1130.32

1.57

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3519

0.50

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.3490

0.23

Chile peso CLP=CL

980

1.32

Colombia peso COP=

4555.13

-0.43

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.938

-0.39

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

146.5500

-0.18

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

285

0.35

