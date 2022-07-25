EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real surges over 2% on soaring iron ore, Latam stocks jump

By Anisha Sircar

July 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's real jumped more than 2% on Monday as iron ore futures soared, while stocks across Latin America rose amid an uptick in risk appetite ahead of an expected U.S. rate hike this week.

The currency of Latam's largest economy BRL= vaulted 2.3% to 5.37 as prices of Chinese iron ore futures, one of its top exports, extended a rally on hopes of an economic rebound in China in the third quarter. IRN

Also aiding sentiment, Brazil posted a current account deficit of $2.764 billion in March, the lowest shortfall for the period in five years, central bank data showed.

Brazilian central government is expected to post a fiscal deficit close to zero or a primary surplus this year, Special Treasury and Budget Secretary Esteves Colnago said on Monday.[nS0N2WQ02L]

On Sunday, President Jair Bolsonaro kicked off his candidacy for re-election in Rio de Janeiro with a speech focused on God, guns and family, as the right-wing leader attempts to claw back the commanding lead established by his main rival.

"With roughly 12 weeks until the general election, we expect headline noise to remain elevated as the top two presidential candidates begin to campaign more actively, potentially amplifying market concern about Brazil's fiscal anchor into 2023," Morgan Stanley strategists wrote in a note.

A weaker dollar boosted crude prices, lifting exporter Mexico's peso MXN= up by 0.5%. Data showed Latam's second largest economy shrank 0.2% in May from April and expanded 2.1% from May of 2021.

Chile's peso CLP surged 1.9%, following a recent rally buoyed by central bank intervention earlier this month.

Investors should remain vigilant on Chile amid dwindling reserves and continued current account imbalances, and a decline in the level of intervention should cause CLP to weaken from current levels, Morgan Stanley strategists added.

Meanwhile, the Fed's policy meeting concludes on Wednesday, with markets priced for a 75 basis-point rate hike and a 9% chance of a full one percentage-point increase. MKTS/GLOB

"Higher U.S. rates will add to pressure on EM central banks," said Jon Harrison, managing director, EM macro strategy at TS Lombard.

"Those EM that have been hiking in 50bp increments face having to accelerate tightening simply to keep up with the US, while those still tightening in steps of 25bp or not at all risk falling further behind the curve."

While emerging markets started their monetary policy tightening cycles well before developed peers, inflation has consistently exceeded expectations in those countries.

Colombia's central bank is expected to hike its benchmark interest rate to 9% at its meeting on Friday, maintaining rate-increase intensity amid persistent inflation while reaching the end of expected raises.

Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS jumped 1.8%, boosted by Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP, which were led higher by commodities players Vale SA VALE3.SA and Petrobras PETR3.SA.

Argentina's new appointed economy minister is scheduled to the head of the International Monetary Fund on Monday as the country struggles with spiraling inflation.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1908 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

987.42

-0.3

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2023.75

1.81

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

100339.76

1.43

Mexico IPC .MXX

47367.16

0.22

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5213.20

-0.14

Argentina MerVal .MERV

118607.94

4.178

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1277.69

1.42

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3741

2.28

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.4447

0.40

Chile peso CLP=CL

935.8

1.74

Colombia peso COP=

4456.05

-0.06

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9027

0.01

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

130.3900

-0.48

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

317

6.62

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

