EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real steady ahead of central bank policy decision

By Susan Mathew and Anisha Sircar

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's real struggled for gains ahead of a likely interest rate hike by the central bank on Wednesday, while broader Latin American currencies were also largely muted as the dollar firmed after U.S. services industry data showed a surprise pick-up.

Brazil's real BRBYwas flat at 5.2 per dollar after fluctuating earlier in the day. Copom, the country's monetary policy committee, is expected to hike the benchmark Selic interest rate by 50 basis points to 13.75%, as it battles inflation and stays ahead of U.S. policy tightening plans.

The Brazilian central bank at its last meeting in June had raised the rate to 13.25%, the highest level since the beginning of 2017. The real is down more than 4% since that meeting.

"In comparison to the last meeting, the scenario for inflation has worsened ... (it) has become even more challenging with higher inflation expectations, lower slack in the economy, weakening of the fiscal framework, higher global inflation, and tighter interest rates," Credit Suisse economists said in a note.

Interrupting the tightening cycle in August would be highly risky for Copom, since that could jeopardize its monetary policy credibility and increase the risk of an even more depreciated domestic exchange rate, they added.

Calculations show emerging market central banks have raised interest rates by 5,265 basis points this year - nearly double the 2,745 basis points for the whole of 2021.

Mexico's peso MXN= jumped 1.8%, snapping a three-day losing run. Bank of America downgraded the 2023 growth forecast for the Mexican economy to 0% from 1% amid a potential U.S downturn, analysts said, predicting the Latin American nation will reach the brink of recession.

Other Latin American currencies pared session gains as the dollar picked up after a survey showed U.S. services sector unexpectedly rose in July, while new orders for U.S.-manufactured goods jumped, and price growth slowed. FRX/

Chile's peso CLP= was flat, weighed down by falling copper production in the country - the top producer of the metal - and data showing a drop in business sentiment.

Global risk sentiment took a hit this week after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit deepened tensions between Washington and Beijing. MKTS/GLOB

Emerging markets posted a fifth straight month of portfolio outflows in July due to recession risks, inflation and a strong dollar drew, data from the Institute of International Finance showed.

Non-residents pulled $9.8 billion out of emerging market portfolios.

Peru's sol <PEN=> moved away from three-week lows as investors look past yet another resignation of a prime minister, amid widening criminal probes centered on President Pedro Castillo. The president will now have to name his fifth prime minister since taking office last July, a move that often comes with other government reshuffles.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1935 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

986.79

0.25

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2086.49

-0.67

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

103689.55

0.32

Mexico IPC .MXX

46856.78

-0.1

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5188.17

-1.15

Argentina MerVal .MERV

120008.86

1.11

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1279.51

-0.14

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2796

-0.07

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.4491

1.58

Chile peso CLP=CL

909.9

-0.10

Colombia peso COP=

4296.2

0.43

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8986

0.45

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

132.4100

-0.16

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

293

-0.68

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christina Fincher and Paul Simao)

