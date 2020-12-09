EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real steady ahead of central bank meet; Chile, Columbia pesos jump
By Sruthi Shankar and Shashank Nayar
Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real held steady ahead of a central bank meeting where policymakers are expected to hold key interest rate, while the Chilean peso jumped to a fresh one-year high on rising copper price.
The real BRL= edged up 0.5% at 5.1021 per dollar, trading slightly below a near six-month high hit earlier this week.
Economists expect the bank's rate-setting committee - known as Copom - to maintain the benchmark Selic rate at a record low of 2.0%, as per Reuters poll.
However, there are growing expectations it will signal the start of a tightening cycle from the second half of 2021, with the annual rate of inflation accelerated to 4.2% in mid-November, above the central bank's year-end target of 4.0%.
"As we assume that inflation will slowly move towards the target of 3.75% next year, we project that the normalisation of the key rate will begin as of mid-2021," Melanie Fischinger, FX and EM analyst at Commerzbank, said in a note.
"Principally, a hike in the SELIC is likely to stabilise the real but in view of continued negative real interest rates this will not lead to a rally."
Positive updates on COVID-19 vaccines and hopes of fresh U.S. stimulus also lifted riskier assets such as stocks, commodities and emerging market currencies.
The Chilean peso CLP= jumped 0.9% to its strongest level since November 2019 against the dollar. Prices of copper, the country's top export, rose on hopes of a rebound in global economic growth. MET/L
China's factory gate prices fell at a slower pace in November, adding to signs the economy is rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic. China accounts for more than half of global metals demand.
That helped overshadow a grim forecast from Chile's central bank, which said the economy would contract by 5.75% to 6.25% in 2020, more than previously predicted.
The Columbian peso CLP= gained 0.7% while the Mexican MXN= peso was steady as a jump in oil prices supported the currencies of the oil-exporting nations.
Latest data showed Mexican consumer prices rose a less-than-expected 3.33% in the year through November, dipping to its lowest level since June.
A basket of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS however, dropped 0.6% led by a drop in Argentina's MerVal .MERV and Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP indices.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
Latest
Daily % change
MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF
1258.50
0.34
MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS
2377.83
-0.6
Brazil Bovespa .BVSP
113600.00
-0.17
Mexico IPC .MXX
43042.39
-0.13
Chile IPSA .SPIPSA
4167.73
0.9
Argentina MerVal .MERV
54068.46
-1.209
Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP
1383.05
1.42
Currencies
Latest
Daily % change
Brazil real BRBY
5.1021
0.51
Mexico peso MXN=D2
19.7572
0.04
Chile peso CLP=CL
737.3
0.90
Colombia peso COP=
3462.95
0.74
Peru sol PEN=PE
3.5967
0.17
Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL
82.0300
-0.45
