EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real steady ahead of central bank meet; Chile, Columbia pesos jump

Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Shashank Nayar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

By Sruthi Shankar and Shashank Nayar

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real held steady ahead of a central bank meeting where policymakers are expected to hold key interest rate, while the Chilean peso jumped to a fresh one-year high on rising copper price.

The real BRL= edged up 0.5% at 5.1021 per dollar, trading slightly below a near six-month high hit earlier this week.

Economists expect the bank's rate-setting committee - known as Copom - to maintain the benchmark Selic rate at a record low of 2.0%, as per Reuters poll.

However, there are growing expectations it will signal the start of a tightening cycle from the second half of 2021, with the annual rate of inflation accelerated to 4.2% in mid-November, above the central bank's year-end target of 4.0%.

"As we assume that inflation will slowly move towards the target of 3.75% next year, we project that the normalisation of the key rate will begin as of mid-2021," Melanie Fischinger, FX and EM analyst at Commerzbank, said in a note.

"Principally, a hike in the SELIC is likely to stabilise the real but in view of continued negative real interest rates this will not lead to a rally."

Positive updates on COVID-19 vaccines and hopes of fresh U.S. stimulus also lifted riskier assets such as stocks, commodities and emerging market currencies.

The Chilean peso CLP= jumped 0.9% to its strongest level since November 2019 against the dollar. Prices of copper, the country's top export, rose on hopes of a rebound in global economic growth. MET/L

China's factory gate prices fell at a slower pace in November, adding to signs the economy is rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic. China accounts for more than half of global metals demand.

That helped overshadow a grim forecast from Chile's central bank, which said the economy would contract by 5.75% to 6.25% in 2020, more than previously predicted.

The Columbian peso CLP= gained 0.7% while the Mexican MXN= peso was steady as a jump in oil prices supported the currencies of the oil-exporting nations.

Latest data showed Mexican consumer prices rose a less-than-expected 3.33% in the year through November, dipping to its lowest level since June.

A basket of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS however, dropped 0.6% led by a drop in Argentina's MerVal .MERV and Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP indices.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1258.50

0.34

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2377.83

-0.6

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113600.00

-0.17

Mexico IPC .MXX

43042.39

-0.13

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4167.73

0.9

Argentina MerVal .MERV

54068.46

-1.209

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1383.05

1.42

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1021

0.51

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.7572

0.04

Chile peso CLP=CL

737.3

0.90

Colombia peso COP=

3462.95

0.74

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5967

0.17

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

82.0300

-0.45

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

World Markets

