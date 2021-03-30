EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real steady after ministerial reshuffle, jobs data

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Sruthi Shankar

March 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's real stabilized on Tuesday after six straight days of losses against the dollar, as investors reacted to President Jair Bolsonaro's major ministerial reshuffle amid criticism over his government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The real BRL= edged up to trade at 5.7279 per dollar, remaining near the three-week low of 5.806 per dollar hit on Monday.

Regional peers including the Mexican peso MXN= and Colombian peso COP= were trading marginally lower as oil prices slipped and the prospect of a stronger U.S. economic recovery lifted the dollar. FRX/

Bolsonaro made a series of changes to his cabinet on Monday, with three ministers leaving the far-right leader's government. The departures included Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo, a China hawk who faced mounting criticism over his failure to guarantee additional COVID-19 vaccine supplies for Latin America's largest economy.

"Brazil's political outlook is very uncertain and the range of possible outcome remains quite wide," said analysts at UBS in a client note.

"Risk premiums on Brazilian assets have increased recently, and we see few reasons for country risk to be priced out in the foreseeable future."

Brazil is experiencing its worst phase of the pandemic, with deaths topping 3,000 a day as a contagious new variant rages through the country.

That, along with a slow vaccination program, has put the Brazilian currency on track for nearly a 10% decline this quarter, making it among the worst-performing emerging market currencies in the past three months.

The real got an additional boost on Tuesday after data showed Brazil's economy added a net 401,639 formal jobs in February, the highest monthly figure in at least 20 years.

The Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose 1.1%, with travel-related stocks among the top gainers. Tourism operator CVC Brasil CVCB3.SA and airlines Gol GOLL4.SA and Azul AZUL4.SA each jumped about 6%.

Stock markets in Mexico .MXX, Colombia .COLCAP and Chile .SPIPSA were trading lower, hurt by a drop in commodity prices. O/RMET/L

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1839 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1319.06

0.68

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2279.27

1.51

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116640.09

1.06

Mexico IPC .MXX

47494.79

-0.53

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4913.95

-0.06

Argentina MerVal .MERV

47849.08

1.287

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1317.81

-0.23

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.7279

0.66

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.5618

0.23

Chile peso CLP=CL

728.8

0.63

Colombia peso COP=

3727

-0.29

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7708

-0.56

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

91.9500

-0.03

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

138

2.90

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao and Lisa Shumaker)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.