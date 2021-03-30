EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real steady after ministerial reshuffle, jobs data

Real edges up after six-day losing streak

Strong dollar keeps EM currencies subdued

Mexico, Colombia stocks hit by commodity prices

March 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's real stabilized on Tuesday after six straight days of losses against the dollar, as investors reacted to President Jair Bolsonaro's major ministerial reshuffle amid criticism over his government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The real BRL= edged up to trade at 5.764 per dollar, remaining near the three-week low of 5.806 per dollar hit on Monday.

Regional peers including the Mexican peso MXN= and Colombian peso COP= were trading marginally lower as oil prices slipped and the prospect of a stronger U.S. economic recovery lifted the dollar. FRX/

Bolsonaro made a series of changes to his cabinet on Monday, with three ministers leaving the far-right leader's government. The departures included Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo, a China hawk who faced mounting criticism over his failure to guarantee additional COVID-19 vaccine supplies for Latin America's largest economy.

Brazil is experiencing its worst phase of the pandemic, with deaths topping 3,000 a day as a contagious new variant rages through the country.

That, along with a slow vaccination program, has put the Brazilian currency on track for nearly a 10% decline this quarter, making it among the worst performing emerging market currencies in the past three months.

The real got an additional boost on Tuesday after data showed Brazil's economy added a net 401,639 formal jobs in February, the highest monthly figure in at least 20 years.

The Bovepsa stock index .BVSP rose 0.6%, with travel-related stocks among the top gainers. Tourism operator CVC Brasil CVCB3.SA and airlines Gol GOLL4.SA and Azul AZUL4.SA each jumped about 6%.

Stock markets in Mexico .MXX, Colombia .COLCAP and Chile .SPIPSA were trading lower, hurt by a drop in commodity prices. O/RMET/L

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1316.44

0.48

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2260.41

0.67

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116187.96

0.67

Mexico IPC .MXX

47624.21

-0.26

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4890.33

-0.54

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1316.18

-0.35

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.7640

0.03

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.6530

-0.22

Chile peso CLP=CL

731.4

0.27

Colombia peso COP=

3734.15

-0.48

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7518

-0.05

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

