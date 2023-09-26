EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real steady after inflation data, Hungary trims interest rates

By Amruta Khandekar

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were mixed on Tuesday with the Brazilian real steady as inflation data eased concerns of more aggressive rate cuts, while elsewhere, the Hungarian central bank cut interest rates but cautioned of inflation risks.

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY was up 0.1% after data showed annual inflation in Latin America's largest economy accelerated in mid-September to 5.00%, in line with market expectations.

Analysts said the data did little to alter expectations that the Brazilian central bank, which delivered two 50 basis point rate cuts since August, would carry out similar-sized rate cuts moving forward.

"A continuation of the current pace of rate cuts is certainly consistent with what came out of Brazil today," said Kieran Curtis, head of emerging market local currency debt at Abrdn.

"(Recent inflation data) looks consistent with (the central bank) being able to continue to cut rates while also not necessarily getting to a point where you think policy is stimulative."

Brazil's central bank also emphasized a low likelihood of larger reductions and voiced concerns over inflation expectations not aligning with official targets.

Prospects of tighter monetary policy in the United States have pressured assets in resource-rich Latin America in recent days, with the possibility of weaker demand for metals from China given burgeoning trouble in the country's property sector posing an additional risk.

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was flat by 14:43 GMT, while the dollar =USD was stronger but short of a 10-month high hit earlier in the session.

The Mexican peso MXN= and the Colombian peso COP= weakened 0.2% each.

Chile's peso CLP= and the Peruvian sol PEN=, the currencies of top copper exporters, edged 0.3% and 0.1% higher.

Chile's central bank is expected to lower its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 8.75% at its next monetary policy meeting in October, a poll of traders released by the bank showed on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Hungary's forintEURHUF= rose 0.3% versus the euro after the central bank cut its one-day deposit rate by 100 basis points to 13% on Tuesday, as expected, aligning it with the base rate which will become the effective benchmark rate.

National Bank of Hungary deputy governor Barnabas Virag said tight monetary conditions were needed as inflation must continue to decline next year.

Nigeria's hit a record low on the black market on Tuesday of 1,000 to the dollar, traders said, with unmet foreign-currency demand on the official market and speculation adding to downward pressure.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1443 GMT:

Latin American market prices from Reuters

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

947.90

-0.99

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2295.98

-0.52

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

115018.64

-0.78

Mexico IPC .MXX

51168.71

-0.39

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5783.17

-0.05

Argentina MerVal .MERV

546862.29

-0.307

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1091.94

-0.76

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9628

0.06

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.4230

-0.19

Chile peso CLP=CL

899.9

0.32

Colombia peso COP=

4061.37

-0.24

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.779

0.11

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

745

0.00

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.