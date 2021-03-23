EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real steady after hawkish Copom minutes

By Sruthi Shankar

March 23 (Reuters) - A firm dollar kept most emerging market currencies under pressure on Tuesday, although Brazil's real stabilized after the central bank minutes showed officials discussing more interest rate hikes.

Currencies of oil exporting countries, including Russia's rouble RUB= and Mexico's MXN= and Colombia's COP= pesos, also took a hit from a near 4% drop in crude prices. O/R

Investors globally pulled away from riskier emerging market assets, stocks and commodities after tit-for-tat sanctions between China and the West, as well as new coronavirus lockdowns in Europe that raised fears of a slow economic recovery.

Brazil's real BRL=, however, found support after minutes of the central bank's March 16-17 meeting showed policymakers were ready to raise rates by another 75 basis points in May to bring inflation back to target this year and keep 2022 expectations from taking off.

"In our assessment, the minutes are more hawkish than the post-meeting communique, particularly with regard to the constructive view on activity and decline of slack in the economy...," Alberto Ramos, head of Latin American research at Goldman Sachs, said in a client note.

The minutes also suggested that policymakers' No. 1 concern is inflation, which they insisted is still being driven by "temporary" factors but is also being pushed higher by a faster-than-expected decline in economic slack.

The currency hovered close to a record low before the central bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, hiked the Selic rate last week by a bigger-than-expected 75 basis points to head off rising inflation.

A survey by asset manager Russell Investments published on Tuesday showed a preference among money managers for the real as the most attractive emerging market currency in the next 12 months.

Stocks in Sao Paulo .BVSP, however, fell as airline shares came under pressure again. Shares in Azul SA AZUL4.SA and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA GOLL4.SA fell 3% and 2% respectively.

Latin American equities tracked cautious Wall Street sentiment ahead of remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for clues on the health of the U.S. economy. .N

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1324.89

-0.85

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2306.72

-0.33

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

114392.00

-0.51

Mexico IPC .MXX

47228.47

0.01

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4803.38

-0.58

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1318.45

-0.46

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.5100

0.14

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.6637

-0.53

Chile peso CLP=CL

720.2

-0.51

Colombia peso COP=

3572.59

-0.43

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7167

-0.13

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

91.6300

-0.07

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.