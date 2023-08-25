EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real steadies as inflation accelerates, Powell speech lifts dollar

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's real was subdued on Friday against a stronger dollar as investors assessed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech, while data showed inflation in Latin America's largest economy rose more than expected after rate cut earlier this month.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS slipped 0.1% by 1515 GMT as the dollar index =USD gained 0.2%.

Powell said Fed policymakers would "proceed carefully as we decide whether to tighten further," but also made clear that the central bank has not yet concluded that its benchmark interest rate is high enough to be sure that inflation returns to the 2% target.

"Market has now digested Powell's words and concluded that there was nothing really new in what he said," Stuart Cole, chief macro economist at Equiti Capital said.

Brazil's real BRL= was flat against the dollar on Friday and set for weekly gains of 1.7%.

Inflation in Brazil accelerated for the third fortnight in a row in early August, data showed, adding to hopes that the central bank is unlikely to speed up the pace of interest rate cuts.

Brazil's central bank Governor Roberto Campos Neto said "time will tell" how important it is for the country to have an autonomous monetary authority, responding to recent criticism from President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva over high borrowing costs.

Mexico's peso MXN= edged higher, Colombia's peso COP= shed 0.5% against the dollar.

The Chilean peso CLP= added 0.3% against the dollar. The top copper producer's currency has climbed 3.5% so far this week leading regional gains as copper prices rebounded on hopes of a demand uplift from support for China's housing market and seasonal strength in consumption.

Chile continues to qualify for a flexible credit line arrangement for some $18.5 billion, said the International Monetary Fund (IMF), due to its strong economic fundamentals and institutional policy frameworks.

Global No.2 copper producer Peru's currency PEN= rose 0.4% against the dollar.

The Latam stocks index .MILA00000PUS fell 0.9% but was still on track for its first weekly gain after three weeks of losses.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, Nigeria's annual economic growth rate slowed to 2.51% in the second quarter, hurt by a fall in oil production amid a series of reforms by new president Bola Tinubu aimed at reviving Africa's largest economy.

Nigeria's unemployment rate dropped sharply to 4.1% on revised methodology.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

970.62

-1.19

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2380.97

-0.85

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

115619.24

-1.2

Mexico IPC .MXX

52925.44

-0.35

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6041.94

-0.43

Argentina MerVal .MERV

613723.85

0.035

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1100.81

-0.03

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8824

-0.08

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.7774

0.22

Chile peso CLP=CL

841.3

0.42

Colombia peso COP=

4119.5

-0.51

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6946

-0.42

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

715

1.40

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

