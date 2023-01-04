EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real steadies after recent declines, eyes on Fed minutes

By Sruthi Shankar

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's real steadied on Wednesday after taking losses due to concerns about its fiscal health under new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, while other Latin American currencies were mixed ahead of the release of U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes.

The real BRL= firmed 0.2% to 5.44 per dollar after touching an over one-month low of 5.47 in the previous session.

Investors have been rattled by Lula's giant social spending package and a budget-busting extension to a fuel tax exemption announced earlier this week.

Adding to the uncertainty, the incoming social security minister said on Tuesday the government would need to review the investor friendly pension reform approved by Bolsonaro's administration.

"Markets are increasingly nervous that Lula will push populist policies that will require more spending and borrowing," said Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.

Brazil's main Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose 0.4% after shedding over 5% in the past two sessions.

State-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA was little changed after it said its board of directors had approved the early departure of chief executive officer Caio Paes de Andrade.

The Mexican peso MXN= and Chilean peso CLP= firmed against a broadly weakening dollar. The Colombian peso COP= slipped, hit by sliding prices of oil, the country's main export. O/R

Traders will scour the Fed's December meeting minutes to be released at 2:00 p.m. ET for indications that policymakers are concerned about persistent inflation even as the U.S. central bank slows the pace of its rate increases.

Elsewhere, Poland's zloty PLN= held gains after the central bank left its main interest rate unchanged as expected at 6.75%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

973.93

1.18

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2052.86

0.43

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

104517.61

0.34

Mexico IPC .MXX

49565.83

1.05

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5085.69

-1.02

Argentina MerVal .MERV

198801.17

0.222

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1287.62

1.42

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4431

0.18

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.3453

0.28

Chile peso CLP=CL

855.5

0.78

Colombia peso COP=

4937.09

-0.91

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8247

-0.45

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

178.6400

-0.14

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Heinrich)

