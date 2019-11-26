EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real slumps to record low; other Latam assets muted

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real fell to a record low on Tuesday, a day after figures showed a widening current account deficit in Latin America's biggest economy, while other assets in the region were subdued as investors looked for fresh signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks.

The real BRL= slid lower than the level hit in 2015, when Brazil was mired in one of the deepest recessions in its history. The currency has also been battered this month after a failed oil auction.

Speaking to reporters in the United States, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said he wasn't concerned about the exchange rate and that a weakening exchange rate was a natural consequence of falling interest rates.

"The real will probably continue to lose its yield support, which puts it at a disadvantage in strong-dollar environments," said Sacha Tihanyi, deputy head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities.

In an effort to limit losses for the currency, the Brazilian central bank said on Tuesday it would sell dollars in the spot currency market.

The wider MSCI index of Latin American FX .MILA00000CUS eased 0.5% as the dollar gained slightly on lingering optimism about a Sino-U.S. trade truce. It had earlier jumped to a two-week high against the safe-haven Japanese yen JPY=. FRX/

China said on Tuesday top trade negotiators from both countries had reached a consensus on "resolving relevant problems," but indicated no timeline for signing a deal.

Major central banks in Latin America have steadily lowered borrowing costs to help economies in the region combat sluggish growth as the trade pact between the world's two biggest economies remains elusive.

The Mexican peso MXN= edged 0.1% lower on Tuesday, a day after revised data from the national statistics agency showed the economy entered a slight recession in the first two quarters of this year.

Colombia's peso COP= eased 0.9%, as largely peaceful anti-government protests were expected to continue into Tuesday.

Investors are now awaiting GDP proxy figures for September in Argentina, after its hard-hit economy managed to edge out of a recession in the second quarter.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1047.16

-0.6

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2639.73

-1.78

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

106990.03

-1.32

Mexico IPC .MXX

43271.14

-0.61

Chile SPIPSA .SPIPSA

4607.53

-0.95

Argentina MerVal .MERV

33069.41

-1.27

Colombia Colcap .COLCAP

1593.24

-0.47

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.2536

-0.93

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.4690

-0.16

Chile peso CLP=CL

792.82

-0.19

Colombia peso COP=

3462.64

-0.88

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3788

0.21

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

59.7000

0.03

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

