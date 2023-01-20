EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real slumps on worries about c.bank autonomy

By Susan Mathew

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's real slid 1% on Friday as investors worried about the central bank's independence, and while most other emerging currencies firmed, a broad index was on course to end the week lower amid recession worries.

Brazil's real BRBY slid after leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva public criticism of the institution spooked investors.

Brazil's central bank will act independently, governor Roberto Campos Neto said Thursday, while Institutional Relations Minister Alexandre Padilha said Brazil's government does not intend to make changes to the central bank, as they attempted to assuage markets following Lula's comments.

"Regardless of all this noise, we maintain the assumption that the (central bank) will remain with formal autonomy. In addition, the discomfort with the inflation target suggests that Lula is more prone to tolerate higher inflation levels," said strategists at Citigroup.

Most other emerging currencies rose even as the dollar regained momentum.

South Africa's rand ZAR= jumped 0.5% after five days of losses as struggling power company Eskom said it would reduce rolling power cuts over the weekend.

The day's gains did little to reverse weekly losses for the currency - on course to lose more than 2% in what could be its worst week since early December - as investors worried about the hit to economic activity from regular power outages.

Mexico's peso MXN= climbed 0.3% but was still down almost 1% on the week as it retreated from three-year highs hit earlier in the week.

Data on Friday showed Mexican retail sales rose by a less than expected 2.6% in November, slowing significantly from 3.8% from October.

Sentiment more broadly has been mixed this week as investors try to balance hopes of easing recession on China's border reopenings and expectations of a smaller rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve, with evidence of weakness in the U.S. economy and hawkish Fed comments.

Gains in Peru's sol PEN= were more muted as thousands of protesters in Peru descended on the capital angered by a mounting death toll since unrest erupted last month following the ouster of leftist former President Pedro Castillo.

Among stocks, Brazilian retailer AmericancasAMER3.SA rallied 17% after a Rio de Janeiro court accepted the company's bankruptcy protection request, days after Americancas disclosed nearly $4 billion in accounting inconsistencies that have sparked a legal feud with creditors and investors.

Chile's LATAM AirlinesLTM.SN, rose 2% as South America's largest carrier forecasted a double-digit revenue growth this year, as many airlines chart a more profitable future amid pent up demand from travelers.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1034.49

0.64

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2259.95

-0.29

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

111940.79

-0.87

Mexico IPC .MXX

0.00

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5238.85

0.6

Argentina MerVal .MERV

239282.97

1.745

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1332.50

-0.4

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2224

-1.00

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.9440

0.16

Chile peso CLP=CL

820.1

0.60

Colombia peso COP=

4668.5

-0.09

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8488

-0.08

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

183.4000

-0.16

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

