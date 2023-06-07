EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real slips, stocks hit seven-month highs as inflation cools

By Amruta Khandekar and Sruthi Shankar
June 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's real slipped on Wednesday and stocks hit near seven-month highs after fresh signs of cooling inflation in the country, while the Mexican peso touched a fresh seven-year high.
The real BRL= slipped 0.3% to 4.92 per dollar, having hit a three-week high earlier in the session. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stocks index .BVSP climbed 0.7% to its highest level since November 2022.
The Mexican peso MXN= touched a fresh seven-year high of 17.31 per dollar, after having benefited this year from interest rate differential with the United States.
Chile's peso CLP=, the currency of the world's biggest copper producer, rose 0.6% after data showed the country's exports of the red metal rose 6.9% to $3.46 billion in May.
Colombia's peso COP=, which recently outpaced Mexico's peso to become the best performing Latin American currency this year, hit a near 10-month high before cutting some gains.
The currency has risen in the past few days after a political scandal over President Gustavo Petro's election campaign finances threatened to derail the implementation of the leftist leader's social reform agenda.
Among other big movers, Turkey's lira TRYTOM=D3plunged 7.6% to a record low in its biggest daily selloff since a historic 2021 crash, a move traders said is a "strong signal" that Ankara is moving away from state controls toward a freely traded currency.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
Latest
Daily % change
MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF
994.63
0.62
MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS
2394.09
0.51
Brazil Bovespa .BVSP
115443.45
0.73
Mexico IPC .MXX
54321.53
-0.2
Chile IPSA .SPIPSA
5700.02
-0.25
Argentina MerVal .MERV
382636.16
0.493
Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP
1198.33
0.38
Currencies
Latest
Daily % change
Brazil real BRBY
4.9242
-0.27
Mexico peso MXN=D2
17.3460
0.17
Chile peso CLP=CL
791
0.61
Colombia peso COP=
4211.5
0.14
Peru sol PEN=PE
3.6502
0.33
Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL
243.5000
-0.10
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; editing by Paul Simao and Aurora Ellis)
((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))
