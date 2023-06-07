EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real slips, stocks hit seven-month highs as inflation cools

By Amruta Khandekar and Sruthi Shankar

June 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's real slipped on Wednesday and stocks hit near seven-month highs after fresh signs of cooling inflation in the country, while the Mexican peso touched a fresh seven-year high.

The real BRL= slipped 0.3% to 4.92 per dollar, having hit a three-week high earlier in the session. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stocks index .BVSP climbed 0.7% to its highest level since November 2022.

The Mexican peso MXN= touched a fresh seven-year high of 17.31 per dollar, after having benefited this year from interest rate differential with the United States.

Chile's peso CLP=, the currency of the world's biggest copper producer, rose 0.6% after data showed the country's exports of the red metal rose 6.9% to $3.46 billion in May.

Colombia's peso COP=, which recently outpaced Mexico's peso to become the best performing Latin American currency this year, hit a near 10-month high before cutting some gains.

The currency has risen in the past few days after a political scandal over President Gustavo Petro's election campaign finances threatened to derail the implementation of the leftist leader's social reform agenda.

Among other big movers, Turkey's lira TRYTOM=D3plunged 7.6% to a record low in its biggest daily selloff since a historic 2021 crash, a move traders said is a "strong signal" that Ankara is moving away from state controls toward a freely traded currency.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

994.63

0.62

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2394.09

0.51

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

115443.45

0.73

Mexico IPC .MXX

54321.53

-0.2

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5700.02

-0.25

Argentina MerVal .MERV

382636.16

0.493

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1198.33

0.38

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9242

-0.27

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.3460

0.17

Chile peso CLP=CL

791

0.61

Colombia peso COP=

4211.5

0.14

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6502

0.33

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

243.5000

-0.10

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; editing by Paul Simao and Aurora Ellis)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

