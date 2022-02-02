EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real slips before c.bank meeting, Peru's sol rebounds

By Shashank Nayar and Ambar Warrick

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's real fell on Wednesday ahead of a central bank meeting that is widely expected to result in an interest rate hike, while Peru's sol rebounded as President Pedro Castillo named a new cabinet following a shock reshuffle.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= slipped 0.2% from four-month highs, with the Brazilian Central Bank set to release a monetary policy statement after the market close.

A Reuters poll of economists predicted the central bank will announce a third consecutive 1.5 percentage point hike in the benchmark interest rate in the face of impending rate hikes in the developed world, as well as elevated inflation.

"The scenario for inflation over the monetary policy horizon remains very challenging and should require that monetary policy increases to a highly restrictive level to ensure inflation converges to target over the coming years," Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a note.

"We continue to forecast a 100 bps increase in the Selic basic interest rate at March's meeting and a 50 bps increase at the May meeting, driving the Selic interest rate to 12.25%."

Industrial output in Brazil started growing again in December, official figures showed.

The Peruvian sol PEN= jumped 0.7% after Castillo named a new cabinet, his third in just six months in office. The surprise shuffle in the cabinet had pushed the sol down 0.9% on Tuesday.

New Prime Minister Hector Valer said he supports amending the country's market-friendly constitution, a campaign promise from President Pedro Castillo, but that the process would take about four years.

Other Latin American currencies slipped, with Chile's peso CLP= down 0.9%, the most among its peers after the country's constituent assembly approved on Tuesday an early stage proposal that could lead to the nationalization of Chile's massive copper industry.

The move sparked sharp rebukes from mining firms, casting uncertainty over supply from the world's largest copper producer.

The MSCI index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 0.1%, while stocks .MILA00000PUS slipped 0.7%. Still, regional stocks largely outpaced global stocks in January, up 7.3%.

Latin American currencies are also among the strongest performers against the dollar so far in 2022, with some investors betting on more returns.

On Wednesday the main regional stocks indexes retreated, with the Bovespa .BVSP down 1.3%.

The currencies of oil exporters Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP= peso fell 0.2% each, as oil prices slipped after OPEC+ decided to stick to its planned output increase. O/R

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1214.41

0.03

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2301.43

-0.73

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

111888.02

-1.18

Mexico IPC .MXX

52093.07

0.6

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4570.24

-0.62

Argentina MerVal .MERV

89888.05

-1.672

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1540.19

0.14

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2848

-0.24

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.5830

-0.26

Chile peso CLP=

809.15

-0.91

Colombia peso COP=

3928.64

-0.24

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8497

0.69

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

105.2000

-0.08

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis and Richard Chang)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.