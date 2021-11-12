EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real slips as rate hikes fuel recovery worries

By Shashank Nayar

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's real fell on Friday after the Economy Minister warned that rising interest rates would hamper economic recovery, while the Mexican and Peruvian currencies firmed after hikes by their respective central banks.

Falling oil and copper prices weighed on the Colombian COP= and Chilean pesos CLP=. MET/LO/R

The real BRBYBRL= dropped 0.3%, after the comments by Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes. The country's policy rate has been hiked by a total of 575 basis points this year to combat inflation, with more slated.

With elections due next year, investors have also been wary of populist policies from President Jair Bolsonaro who will likely be up against former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

And while the passage by Brazil's Lower House of an amendment for larger fiscal spending removed some uncertainty in the market, the Senate is yet to pass it.

The real was on track for weekly gains of 2%, the most among its Latin American peers, despite Friday's fall on data showing services activity in Brazil grew less than expected.

Brazil's benchmark stock index .BVSP slipped 0.2% with cosmetics maker Natura & Co NTCO3.SA sliding almost 13% after it reported a 28.5% drop in quarterly net income. It also announced a new share buyback program and potential plans to list its shares in New York.

Planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA dropped 4% after the Brazilian government unilaterally cut by 25% the value of KC-390 military cargo aircraft contracts.

"Political uncertainty, coupled with increased government spending and a 10% rise in YoY inflation, have caused much strife for Brazilian equities over the past two months," Thornburg Investment Management said in a note.

"We have significantly trimmed our exposure to companies in the country, going from about 8% during the summer to about 3%."

Most other currencies in the region were set to fall or make mild gains for the week after the U.S. dollar edged higher as surprisingly strong U.S. inflation prompted investors to advance their bets on a U.S. rate hike to as early as mid-2022. FRX/

Central banks in Brazil, Peru and Mexico have raised benchmark interest rates many times this year to combat inflation.

Mexico's peso MXN= gained around 0.3% after its central bank hiked rates by 25 basis points on Thursday, as expected. Peru's sol PEN= rose 0.1% after its central bank hiked rates by 50 bps to 2% after market hours on Thursday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1442 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1285.26

0.3

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2192.39

-1.28

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

106636.25

-0.89

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4515.89

-0.08

Argentina MerVal .MERV

96477.70

0.556

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1365.41

-0.03

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4285

-0.48

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.6094

0.11

Chile peso CLP=CL

797.1

-0.50

Colombia peso COP=

3885.78

-0.24

Peru sol PEN=PE

4.0186

-0.31

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

100.2100

0.00

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

