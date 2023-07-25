EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real slips as rate cut bets grip, Hungary signals more easing

By Ankika Biswas

July 25 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies edged lower against a firm dollar on Tuesday, with Brazil's real slipping as a slowdown in inflation supported bets of a rate cut, while Hungary flagged further cautious policy easing after trimming its key rates.

The MSCI gauge for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS dipped 0.3%, dragged by Brazil's real BRL=BRBY.

Data showed consumer prices fell by more than expected in the month to mid-July, potentially paving the way for a more aggressive rate cut at next week's policy meeting.

"While we still think it's most likely that the central bank will begin its monetary easing cycle with a 25-bp cut at its meeting, these data increase the probability of a larger 50-bp reduction," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

Meanwhile, Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad on Monday confirmed preparing changes to the shareholder payment instrument "interest on equity" (JCP), which enables companies to deduct payouts from their corporate tax obligations.

Mexico's peso MXN= lost 0.5% after data showed economic activity was virtually unchanged month-on-month in May, undershooting expectations.

"The rebound in the y/y (year-on-year) rate is welcome, but the details confirm that activity in key sectors is losing steam after H1 growth," Pantheon Macroeconomics analysts noted.

While past data suggest that growth will retain its current pace over the second half of 2023, the lagged effect of increased borrowing costs and weakening external conditions will constrain growth, the analysts added.

Currencies of Chile CLP= and Peru PEN=PE, leading copper producers, lost 0.3% each, even as prices of the red metal rose on improving demand outlook following China's pledge to step up economic policy support.

Chile's peso was also hurt by growing talk of the country kicking off a policy-easing cycle later this week, with a Reuters poll revealing expectations of a 75-basis-point rate cut to 10.50% amid slowing inflationary trends.

Colombia's peso COP= also lost 0.8%.

Argentina on Monday set while keeping the official peso rate stable, in a push to meet expectations in its $44-billion agreement with the International Monetary Fund while avoiding a politically costly devaluation.

Elsewhere, Hungary trimmed its interest rate corridor and key one-day deposit rate both by 100 basis points and signaled more easing on the horizon. The forint EURHUF= was down 0.2% against the euro.

"This aggressive easing stance supports our bearish view on the forint, particularly given that Hungarian inflation remains sky-high and real rates are, therefore, firmly negative," said Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy, Ebury.

Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso on Monday declared a state of emergency and night curfews in three coastal provinces, amid a wave of violence over the weekend.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1415 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1032.14

1.84

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2552.02

0.55

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

122499.88

0.95

Mexico IPC .MXX

53806.44

0.54

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6408.82

0.91

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1173.57

0.1

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7473

-0.32

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.9102

-0.53

Chile peso CLP=CL

829.6

-0.28

Colombia peso COP=

3992.94

-0.82

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5919

-0.34

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

271.6500

-0.22

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

541

2.03

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

