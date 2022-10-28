EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real slips ahead of weekend elections; Colombian c.bank eyed

By Susan Mathew

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's real fell on Friday, and was set for its worst weekly decline in over four months leading up to a presidential election run-off, while Colombia's peso rose ahead of a central bank decision.

Brazil's real BRBY shed 0.6%, on track for weekly losses of about 3.4%. Leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva maintains the lead over his far-right adversary, President Jair Bolsonaro, according to two polls on Thursday that showed the race is roughly stable.

"Regardless of which candidate wins, we think there will be upward pressure on fiscal budgets, but not enough to cause a crisis of confidence in the Brazilian economy as a whole," said Jared Lou, portfolio manager at William Blair Investment Management.

"If Lula is victorious and we see continued weakness in the global economy, which will ultimately impact on Brazil, we do see some risk of fiscal slippage."

Meanwhile, Russia's rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX was last at 61.63 in Moscow trading after the central bank held the rate at 7.5% as expected, cautioning that expectations of price rises had grown and that Russia's partial mobilisation could stoke longer term inflation due to a shrinking labour force.

"With inflation starting to rise, scope to ease monetary policy further is looking limited," said Piotr Matys, senior FX analust at In Touch capital Markets.

"It's fair to say that the central bank strongly indicated that this is basically the end of easing cycle."

Colombia's peso COP= rose 0.2% ahead of a likely 100 basis points hiketo 11% by the central bank later in the day - in what could be the highest rate since July 2001.

All eyes are now the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision on Wednesday when a 75 basis points hike - the fourth of that magnitude this year - is expected.

Risk assets have taken a hit this year, with MSCI's index of emerging market currencies son course for their worst year on record as aggressive monetary policy tightening y major central bank sapped risk appetite on recession worries.

Among other notable movers on Friday were South Africa's rand ZAR= down 0.7% despite a year-on-year, while Chile's peso CLP= jumped 2%, scaling over two-week highs and on course for a monthly gain of about 4%, making back some part of September's 7.4% slide.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

844.47

-1.74

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2193.48

-1.07

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113898.57

-0.65

Mexico IPC .MXX

48606.00

-0.59

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5134.63

-1.02

Argentina MerVal .MERV

146477.62

-1.102

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1217.37

0.46

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3352

-0.63

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.8113

0.07

Chile peso CLP=CL

927

1.82

Colombia peso COP=

4796.1

-0.19

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9686

-0.15

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

156.0000

-0.19

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by William Maclean)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.