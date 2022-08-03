EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real slips ahead of central bank policy decision

By Susan Mathew

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's real fell ahead of a likely interest rate hike by the central bank on Wednesday, while South Africa's rand turned tail as state power utility Eskom said it would resume power cuts after an 11-day pause.

The rand ZAR= gave up session gains of as much as 1% to trade down 0.3% after Eskom cited a shortage of generation capacity at its coal-fired plants. Africa's most industrialized economy has been hampered by these outages.

Brazil's real BRBY slipped 0.6%.

Copom, Brazil's monetary policy committee, is seen hiking the benchmark Selic interest rate by 50 basis points to 13.75% on Wednesday, as it battles inflation and stays ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's tightening plans.

The likely move, which matches its previous hike but is smaller than earlier rises, could reinforce the view that Brazil's aggressive monetary tightening campaign that has lifted the rate by 1,175 bps since March last year could be nearing an end.

With support from tighter monetary policy likely coming to an end, and domestic growth concerns mounting in Brazil, the Selic rate could be reduced to 10.75% by end-2023, said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex.

Calculations show emerging market central banks have raised interest rates by 5,265 bps year-to-date - nearly double the 2,745 bps for the whole of 2021.

Other Latin American currencies pared session gains as the dollar picked up after a survey showed U.S. services sector unexpectedly rose in July, while new orders for U.S.-manufactured goods jumped, and price growth slowed FRX/

Chile's peso CLP= was flat as falling copper production in the country - the top producer of the red metal - and data showing falling business sentiment, weighed.

Global risk sentiment took a hit this week after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit deepened tension's between Washington and Beijing. MKTS/GLOB

Emerging markets posted a fifth straight month of portfolio outflows in July, as global recession risk, inflation and a strong dollar drew away cash, data from the Institute of International Finance showed on Wednesday.

Non-residents pulled $9.8 billion out of emerging market portfolios, IIF data showed.

Peru's sol EPN= moved away from three-week lows with investors looking past yet another prime minister resignation, amid widening criminal probes centered on President Pedro Castillo. Castillo will now have to name his fifth prime minister since taking office last July, a move that often comes with other government reshuffles.

Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.5%, snapping a three-day losing run.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1442 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

984.27

-0.01

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2063.13

-1.79

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

103063.73

-0.29

Mexico IPC .MXX

46964.79

0.13

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5226.59

-0.42

Argentina MerVal .MERV

120130.61

1.213

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1280.30

-0.08

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3085

-0.61

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.6948

0.38

Chile peso CLP=CL

910.40

0.09

Colombia peso COP=

4334.05

-0.45

Peru sol PEN=

3.9171

0.43

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

132.4100

-0.16

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Christina Fincher)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

