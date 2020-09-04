EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real slips against firmer dollar, Wall St slide hits Latam stocks

By Sagarika Jaisinghani and Shreyashi Sanyal

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real retreated on Friday against a dollar that firmed after data showed jobs growth slowed in the United States, while a tumble on Wall Street for a second straight day hit Latin American equities.

The real BRBY rose as much as 0.9% to 5.2460 before falling 0.2%. The currency is hovering at one-month highs as investors bet on a steady economic recovery after a slate of upbeat data this week.

Figures on Friday showed new auto sales rose 5.1%, the latest in a series of data to signal a pickup in business activity.

Brazil's government on Thursday presented to congress a constitutional reform bill aimed at simplifying and reducing the cost of its public sector, which gives the president sweeping powers to eliminate public sector jobs and bodies without congressional approval.

"Given the heavy public debt burden, this degree of largesse is unlikely to continue," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

"Indeed, the 2021 budget plan presented by the government on Monday outlined the fiscal straitjacket."

The U.S. dollar strengthened, knocking down a gauge of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS, after the U.S. Labor Department reported job growth slowed further in August with financial assistance from the government virtually depleted.

The Mexican peso MXN= firmed 0.6% as a consumer confidence index rose for the third month in a row in August. The currency has dropped 12% in 2020 and is set for its worst year since 2016 as the COVID-19 pandemic battered Latin America's no. 2 economy, forcing factories to shut and hitting trade.

A Reuters poll found FX strategists think most major emerging market currencies will hold gains made since March's financial market crash into next year. In twelve months, they expect South Africa's rand ZAR= will have gained about 2.0%, the Brazilian real 7.0% and the Russian rouble RUB= 8.0%.

Elsewhere in Latin America, the Chilean peso CLP= firmed 0.3%, while the Colombian peso COP= eased 0.7%.

The Brazilian stock index .BVSP shed 0.3% and was set for its first weekly decline in three.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq .IXIC fell as much as 5% for a second straight day as investors sold off heavyweight tech stocks that have been largely responsible for a stunning rally in U.S. equities since April. .N

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1098.43

-0.94

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2002.95

0.05

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

100442.03

-0.28

Mexico IPC .MXX

36232.76

-0.54

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3820.26

-0.67

Argentina MerVal .MERV

44357.46

-0.988

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1246.74

-0.01

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2994

-0.19

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.5190

0.66

Chile peso CLP=CL

773

0.25

Colombia peso COP=

3714

-0.69

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5257

0.68

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

74.4300

-0.07

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

129

3.88

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese and Sonya Hepinstall)

