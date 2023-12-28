EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real slips after inflation data, Argentina stocks up on Milei's new bill package

By Siddarth S

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real slipped on Thursday after hotter-than expected domestic inflation data, while Argentinian stocks rose after President Javier Milei sent a package of bills to Congress as he looks to battle the country's worst economic crisis in decades.

Brazil's consumer prices rose by more than expected in the month to mid-December, data showed, likely validating the central bank's decision not to accelerate the pace of its interest rate cuts at the moment.

"In our assessment, the moderation of inflation, including core support the continuation of a gradual easing cycle," Goldman Sachs economists said in a note.

The real BRL= edged down 0.2%, while Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP slipped 0.1%, as its bullish rally paused for breath, after having all-time highs in the previous session.

Brazil's central bank sees the pace of 50-basis-point interest rate cuts per meeting as appropriate for current conditions, governor Roberto Campos Neto said.

The MSCI index tracking Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS slipped 0.1% by 1512 GMT, while a basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS was down 0.1% against the dollar.

Assets across Latin American markets are set for a merry end to the year after a dovish Fed and a softer inflation report last week bolstered risk sentiment.

The broader stocks index is poised for a yearly gain of over 25%, its best year since 2016, while the currencies index is set to log annual gains of 23%, its best in over a decade.

Argentina's Merval index .MERV rose 1.2% after President Javier Milei, sent a package of bills to Congress on Wednesday aimed at tackling an economic crisis.

The official peso ARS=RASL stood at 807.95 per dollar with spotlight among the bills being the declaration of the economic emergency until December 31, 2025.

Mexico's peso MXN= and equities .MXX were little changed as the country's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.8% in November, data showed.

Among regional bourses, Chilean shares .SPIPSA rose 0.6%, while Colombia's Colcap index .COLCAP slipped 0.1%.

Chile's SQM SQMA.SN rose as much as 7.8%, hitting its highest levels since August, after the lithium miner on Wednesday said it would partner with copper giant Codelco for the future development and production of the metal in the Atacama salt flat.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1512 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1022.73

1.28

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2674.90

-0.02

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

134003.91

-0.14

Mexico IPC .MXX

57647.56

0.16

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6234.59

0.53

Argentina MerVal .MERV

883918.65

1.254

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1187.03

-0.1

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8347

-0.07

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.9040

0.08

Chile peso CLP=CL

885.4

-0.34

Colombia peso COP=

3816.78

0.31

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6993

-0.44

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

807.9500

-0.06

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

985

1.52

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

