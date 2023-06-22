EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real slips after c.bank holds rates, firm dollar weighs

By Siddarth S and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

June 22 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies edged lower on Thursday against a firming dollar amid a slew of central bank rate hikes in Europe, while the Brazilian real eased slightly after its central bank held its benchmark interest rate but took a dovish tone.

MSCI's Latam currencies index .MILA00000CUS eased 0.1% by 1900 GMT.

The Bank of England (BoE), the Swiss National Bank (SNB) and Norges Bank all hiked their benchmark interest rates a day after the Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell told lawmakers further rate increases were "a pretty good guess" of where the central bank was heading if the economy continued in its current direction.

The U.S. dollar index=USD climbed 0.3% on risk aversion.

Powell said in his second day of congressional testimony on Thursday the central bank would move interest rates at a "careful pace" from here as policymakers edge towards a stopping point for their historic round of monetary policy tightening.

Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY slipped 0.3% against the dollar, after the country's central bank maintained its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday, but took a more dovish tone on its future steps by excluding from its policy statement the possibility of upcoming rate hikes.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday renewed his calls on the central bank to lower interest rates.

"We were considering the Copom (rate-setting committee) will start cutting rates in August," said Bertrand Delgado, Latam strategist at Societe Generale.

"The inflation dynamics are improving and the uncertainty around the fiscal framework to a large degree has dissipated."

Brazil's Senate on Wednesday approved fiscal rules proposed by Lula's government, considered vital in preventing a surge in public debt.

Mexico's peso MXN=shed 0.3% against the dollar. The Bank of Mexico maintained its benchmark interest at 11.25%, in line with analysts' forecasts, as inflation in Latin America's second-largest economy slowed to its lowest in more than two years.

Chile's peso CLP= slipped 0.1% against the greenback.

The broader EM equities index .MILA00000PUS was down 1.2% spurred by investor jitters over further monetary policy tightening.

The Colombian peso COP= rallied1% against the dollar for its third straight session amid inflows for the payment of taxes by large taxpayers.

Argentina's economy grew 1.3% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023, the slowest rise since late 2020, as central bank spending to prop up the peso and boost exports offset a historic drought that has hammered grains production.

Elsewhere, Turkey's central bank hiked its key rate by 650 basis points to 15% and said it would go further in a reversal of President Tayyip Erdogan's policy, although the post-election tightening missed expectations and the lira fell sharply.

Zambia has clinched a deal to restructure more than $6 billion in debts owed to other governments, a French official said in a long-awaited breakthrough to ease pressure on the southern African country's strained public finances.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1900 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1000.18

-0.41

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2468.21

-1.18

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118787.50

-1.36

Mexico IPC .MXX

53651.07

-0.76

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5744.04

-0.68

Argentina MerVal .MERV

416084.76

-3.216

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1139.45

-1.07

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7755

-0.18

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1864

-0.41

Chile peso CLP=CL

804.4

-0.12

Colombia peso COP=

4100.5

1.00

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6181

-0.06

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

252.5500

-0.26

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

488

0.82

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Andrea Ricci)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

