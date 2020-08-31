EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real slides as public sector debt soars, Colombian peso firms

By Sagarika Jaisinghani

Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real slipped on Monday as data showed the country's finances deteriorated further due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while the Colombian peso extended gains to a fourth straight session ahead of an expected cut in interest rates.

The real BRL= was down 1.7% against a weaker dollar as the health crisis pushed Brazil's public sector debt to a record 86.5% of gross domestic product in July, while its primary deficit, excluding interest payments, was 81.1 billion reais ($15 billion).

The currency has plunged about 26% to record lows this year as the pandemic hammered growth in Latin America's biggest economy. On Friday, Brazil's Treasury raised the public debt ceiling for 2020 to account for the surge in emergency spending to combat the health crisis.

An index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 0.4% on the day and was on course for its biggest monthly percentage decline since March, when the onset of the pandemic triggered a flight from risky assets.

The index has also severely underperformed its global counterpart .MIWD00000CUS, which is on course for its fifth straight monthly gain amid aggressive global stimulus and hopes of a post-pandemic economic rebound. MKTS/GLOB

The Colombian peso COP= gained about 0.2% versus the greenback, rising for the fourth session in a row ahead of a central bank meeting where it is widely expected to cut interest rates by another 25 basis points.

"Weaker-than-expected growth (and) low inflation still provide space for the central bank to lower the policy rate one more time," said Juan Maldonado, director of Latin America economics at Credit Suisse.

"However, we think this may be the end of the cycle, at least for the time being. As the economy continues to reopen, activity indicators should rebound and low monthly inflation momentum may come to an end."

In Argentina, the peso ARS= eased as investors awaited the results of the government's debt deal later in the day, with expectations running high that the tender received huge creditor support.

A strong deal is key for the major grains producer to drag itself out of default and revive an economy that is in its third year of recession.

The Chilean peso CLP= firmed about 0.5%, but the stock index .SPIPSA tumbled 1.8% to its lowest in nearly three months as data showed manufacturing activity fell 7.2% in July, driven by a decline in food production.

A 1.8% slide in Mexico's stock index .MXX also weighed on a basket of Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS, putting it on course for its first monthly decline in five. Mexico's peso MXN= shed 0.7%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1102.75

-1.68

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1961.00

-1.83

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

100602.60

-1.51

Mexico IPC .MXX

37126.71

-1.77

Chile SPIPSA .SPIPSA

3804.64

-1.78

Argentina MerVal .MERV

46619.19

0.48

Colombia Colcap .COLCAP

1215.11

-0.91

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4850

-1.32

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.9140

-0.74

Chile peso CLP=CL

775.7

0.35

Colombia peso COP=

3734.45

0.26

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5447

-0.34

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

74.1700

-0.23

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

