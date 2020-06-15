EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real slides as political uncertainty deepens

By Susan Mathew

June 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's real slumped more than 3% on Monday as political uncertainty intensified after the resignation of the country's treasury secretary, while Latin American stocks fell on concerns of a slower economic recovery.

Sentiment took a hit as Beijing implemented fresh curbs after a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases while cases in the United States continued to surge, signaling the global economy could be in a prolonged state of economic distress. Downbeat factory activity from China was the latest evidence. MKTS/GLOB

But regional stocks lifted off session lows as Wall Street recovered to trade higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to apply an indexing approach to its secondary market corporate credit facility boosted investor confidence..N

Brazil's real BRBY, among the worst performing emerging market currencies this year, fell more than 3% after Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida, a key architect of fiscal policy behind Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, said he would leave office in August.

This follows a series of ministerial resignations from President Jair Bolsonaro's government since April, most of them over differences with the president, and comes at time when the novel coronavirus pandemic is roiling the nation.

"If his departure represents a change in the government's economic policy, the risk of fiscal indiscipline may return and worsen the 'Brazil risk' and outlook for long-term interest rates," said Rafaela Vitoria, chief economist at Banco Inter in Belo Horizonte.

Sources told Reuters that Bruno Funchal, an official at Brazil's Economy Ministry, is set to be named as Almeida's successor.

"Funchal is a good name for replacement indeed," said Wilson Ferrarezi, an economist at TS Lombard, pointing to Funchal's fiscal discipline demonstrated during his time as trade secretary of Brazilian state Espírito Santo. "This is likely to help cushion the negative effects of Almeida's resignation, but the market does have a very high bar."

The real last traded 2% lower at 5.1466 to the dollar, while Sao Paulo-listed stocks .BVSP fell 0.2%.

Chile's currency CLP= surged more than 1% despite falling prices of its main export item, copper. The government over the weekend announced a fresh, two-year, $12 billion citizen support and economic stimulus package to overcome the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

But as the number of COVID-19 cases surged, Chile´s government said it would extend the existing state of catastrophe for 90 days.

Mexico's peso MXN= cut losses to trade flat, while stocks .MXX lost 0.7%.

Argentine and Colombian markets were closed for a holiday. The Argentine government on Friday extended the deadline to restructure around $65 billion in sovereign debt to at least June 19.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1939 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

969.01

-1.82

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1934.10

-1.29

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

92614.93

-0.19

Mexico IPC .MXX

37467.07

-0.56

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3927.27

-1.37

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1466

-2.00

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.2310

-0.05

Chile peso CLP=CL

786.4

0.90

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4778

-0.38

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Jamie McGeever in Brasilia; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

