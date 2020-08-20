EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real slides 2% as policy uncertainty adds to Fed's dour outlook

By Susan Mathew

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's real and stocks led losses among Latin American markets on Thursday as a rise in U.S. weekly jobless claims back above the 1 million mark underscored the U.S. Federal Reserve's dour economic outlook, exacerbating a move out of risk assets.

MSCI's index of Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 0.2% as the real BRBY slid 2.1% to three-month lows, while Sao Paulo's Bovespa stock index .BVSP slumped 0.9%, putting an index of the region's stocks .MILA00000PUS on track for its sharpest one-day drop in two months.

Policy concerns also weighed in Brazil.

Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes called a Senate decision on Wednesday to overturn a presidential veto blocking public sector pay rises during the COVID-19 pandemic a "disaster" and a "crime" against the people.

If the Chamber (of Deputies) approves the Senate's decision, "this could jeopardize the savings of 130 billion reais, which the economy ministry had expected," said analysts at CM Capital Markets.

Amid investor worries that Brazil may exceed its pending cap, President Jair Bolsonaro said emergency payments to the country's poor could be extended through the end of the year. Guedes said Brazil's economy is recovering in the shape of a Nike "swoosh".

Investors fled to safe havens such as the dollar and gold after the Fed said more policy easing may be needed to help the economy out of a pandemic-induced slump. Data on Thursday showed new claims for unemployment benefits rose above 1 million in the latest week. MKTS/GLOBFRX/

Oil, iron ore and metal prices fell, pressuring assets in commodity-heavy Latam. O/RMET/LIRONORE/

Surging number of COVID-19 cases in Latam also weighed but some optimism came from Brazil's health ministry which said the spread of the virus in the country could be about to slow.

The Mexican peso MXN= lost 0.2% and Chile's currency CLP= slid about 0.4%, while Colombia's currency COP= lost almost 1%.

Their stock markets lost between 0.1% and 1.2%, in line with lackluster moves on Wall Street.

Elsewhere in the emerging market universe, Turkey's lira TRY= lost 0.7% against the dollar after the central bank held its key rate steady as expected despite the lira hitting record lows this week.

The bank will continue back-door liquidity measures, it said, and raised forex and lira required reserve ratios for commercial banks.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1430 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1078.72

-1.88

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1932.79

-2.59

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

99977.55

-0.87

Mexico IPC .MXX

38558.66

-1.19

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3976.50

-0.56

Argentina MerVal .MERV

47014.93

-0.962

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1160.82

-0.08

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.6470

-2.08

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.1897

-0.30

Chile peso CLP=CL

787.5

-0.46

Colombia peso COP=

3789.34

-0.90

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5747

-0.36

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

73.5200

-0.05

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello and Gabriel Ponte in Brasilia Editing by Paul Simao)

