EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real sinks to new lows after rate cut; broader Latam rises

By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick

May 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's real plumbed new lows on Thursday after the country's central bank made a bigger-than-expected cut to its key interest rate, while most other Latin American currencies made healthy gains against the dollar.

Risk assets cheered a surprise rise in China's April exports,hoping that the world's second-largest economy may be able to recover sooner than expected from a pandemic-induced lockdown. MKTS/GLOB

The reading also pointed to some resilience in global demand, aiding commodity prices.

Currencies of crude producers Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP= rose around 1% as oil prices jumped, while rallying copper prices lifted exporter Chile's peso CLP=. O/RMET/L

Most regional shares rose between 1% and 4%, while Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP fell on the prospect of strict lockdowns across most of the country to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The country registered a record daily rise in the number of coronavirus cases - 10,503 in 24 hours.

Brazil's currency BRBYslumped 2.6% to around 5.85 as the central bank cut rates by 75 basis points, 25 basis points more than a consensus estimate, to a fresh record low of 3%.

The bank also previewed more action as it battles the economic damage wrought by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"In our view, the authority seems bold in their dovish flight plan in terms of new stimuli ahead," wrote Rabobank strategists Mauricio Une and Gabriel Santos.

"We now see one more rate cut of 75 basis points in the next meeting in June, with the Selic ending the year at 2.25% p.a."

The currency has lost about 31% so far this year making it one of the worst performing in the emerging market space.

Political ructions in Brazil have made it an increasingly less reliable investment destination, even in the risk-heavy developing world space.

Riskier assets in emerging markets .MSCIEF, .MIEM00000CUS have taken a beating this year on worries about the dent to global economic growth caused by the virus. But hope may be around the corner, at least for some, say Deutsche Bank analysts.

"While developed markets have been hit especially hard, we see many emerging markets faring better overall, at least in terms of economic performance," they said, citing the success of some Asian countries in containing the virus.

Readings of the pandemic's economic damage continued to roll in, with U.S. jobless claims spiking by more than 3 million over the week.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1910 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

898.28

-0.05

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1574.56

-1.56

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

78726.42

-0.43

Mexico IPC .MXX

36837.92

-0.4

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4021.74

1.43

Argentina MerVal .MERV

35946.88

5.234

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1103.17

1.17

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.8557

-2.57

Mexico peso MXN=D2

24.0600

1.22

Chile peso CLP=CL

834.8

0.53

Colombia peso COP=

3913.96

1.03

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4018

0.29

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

67.1800

-0.12

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Chizu Nomiyama)

