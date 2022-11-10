EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real sinks 4%, other FX rally on dollar weakness

By Susan Mathew and Ankika Biswas

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's real tumbled over 4% on Thursday on fiscal worries, while other emerging market currencies rallied after data showed U.S. inflation cooled more than expected last month, raising bets for a tempered interest rate hike form the Federal Reserve.

The dollar =USD sank 1.8% following the data, which showed U.S. consumer prices rose 7.7% in October, comfortably less than the 8% expected. Bets for a 50-basis-point hike from the Fed jumped to 73%, calming investor nerves about a fifth straight 75 bp hike this year in December. FRX/

As Wall Street rallied, emerging market stocks .MSCIEF cut a chunk of their session's losses, last trading down 0.6%.

The relief in markets comes after aggressive monetary policy tightening by major central banks sapped global risk sentiment on recession fears.

While emerging markets started their monetary policy tightening cycles well before developed peers, inflation has consistently exceeded expectations in those countries.

The Bank of Mexico hiked its key interest rate by 75 basis points to a record 10.00% on Thursday, as expected, to battle higher inflation and said it will assess the magnitude of the upward adjustments to the reference rate based on the prevailing conditions in future meetings.

"There wasn't a lot of guidance in terms of what they are going to do beyond that. If they had a stronger guidance, or if they had expressed some more concerns about inflation, we would have a much stronger peso today," said Ed Al-Hussainy, senior interest rate and currency analyst at Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

The Mexican peso MXN= extended gains to 1.2% in volatile trading.

Among other currencies, the Peruvian sol PEN= rose 0.4% ahead of a policy decision later in the day, with rates expected to rise by 25 bps to 7.25%.

REAL TUMBLE

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= plunged 4.1%, while the benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP slid nearly 4% as investors grew impatient with President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's desire to boost social spending without establishing long-term fiscal rules or naming his top economic policymakers.

"A lot of investors had the view that all they have to do is get past the election. It was a very attractive investment and they jumped in," Al-Hussainy added.

"Now there's some acid reflux because they are realizing that the policy mix of the Lula government that's coming into view is not very market friendly."

