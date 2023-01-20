EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real set for 2% weekly loss on worries over c.bank independence

By Susan Mathew and Sruthi Shankar

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's real looked set for a 2% weekly decline against the dollar on Friday as investors worried about the central bank's independence, while most other Latin American currencies firmed at the end of a volatile week marked by fears of a recession.

Brazil's real BRL= slipped 0.6% to 5.20 per dollar, having weakened as much as 1.3% earlier in the wake of leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's public criticism of the central bank.

Brazil's central bank will act independently, Governor Roberto Campos Neto said Thursday, while Institutional Relations Minister Alexandre Padilha said Brazil's government does not intend to make changes to the central bank, as they attempted to assuage markets following Lula's comments.

Strategists at Citigroup said, "Regardless of all this noise, we maintain the assumption that the (central bank) will remain with formal autonomy. In addition, the discomfort with the inflation target suggests that Lula is more prone to tolerate higher inflation levels.

Most Latin American currencies rose even as the dollar regained momentum against its major peers. FRX/

Mexico's peso MXN= climbed 0.5% but was still down on the week as it retreated from near three-year highs hit earlier in the week.

Data on Friday showed Mexican retail sales rose by a less- than-expected 2.6% in November, slowing significantly from 3.8% from October. Mexico's economy is slowing, Bank of Mexico deputy governor Jonathan Heath said after official data showed economic activity shrank in November and December.

Sentiment has been mixed this week as investors try to balance hopes of a rebound in China's economy with evidence of weakness in the U.S. economy and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve policymakers.

"Upside exists for EM FX performance over the coming quarters, particularly if the U.S. decelerates (gradually) and if there are more palpable economic gains stemming from China's reopening theme," SocGen analysts said in a note.

"Over the near-term, however, EM FX is likely to encounter a rather choppy trajectory. A sharp deterioration in U.S. economic data poses the greatest near-term threat."

Gains in Peru's sol PEN= were more muted as thousands of protesters in Peru descended on the capital, angered by a mounting death toll since unrest erupted last month following the ouster of leftist former President Pedro Castillo.

An index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS, while gaining 0.5% on the day, looked set to end the week slightly lower.

AmericancasAMER3.SA tumbled another 34% to a fresh record low after Moody's rating agency downgraded the Brazilian retailer to "Ca" from "Caa3" with a negative outlook after a court on Thursday accepted its bankruptcy protection request.

The stock, which has shed 93% year-to-date, will be excluded from the Bovepsa .BVSP following the close of Friday's session.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1036.99

0.88

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2277.74

0.5

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112173.28

-0.66

Mexico IPC .MXX

53947.95

1.06

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5235.97

0.54

Argentina MerVal .MERV

245459.57

4.371

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1332.25

-0.02

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRL=

5.2044

-0.56

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.8730

0.54

Chile peso CLP=CL

817.5

0.92

Colombia peso COP=

4590

1.62

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8427

0.08

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

183.4400

-0.18

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.