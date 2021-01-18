EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real rises, with eyes on vaccination campaign

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's real rose on Monday as the country geared up to send vaccine doses across its states later in the day, while most other currencies in Latin America were subdued against a stronger dollar.

The real BRBY, BRL= gained 0.6% to 5.26 against the dollar, with investors eying the start of a vaccination campaign beginning at 5 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Monday, a plan that was initially due to start on Wednesday.

Brazil will roll out the only vaccine available from the government - the CoronaVac shot made by China's Sinovac Biotech SVA.O and imported by the Butantan biomedical center in Sao Paulo.

"Despite COVID-19 and domestic fiscal uncertainty, mostly due to the global inflow of capital to the EM sphere, we still see the USDBRL trading at 5.05 by end-2021 and 4.95 by end-2022," said Mauricio Une, senior strategist at Rabobank.

Data showed economic activity in Brazil rose in November for a seventh straight month, slightly more than economists had expected although it was the smallest increase during that growth streak.

Other currencies in Latin America fell as the dollar continued its rally to hit a four-week high, with markets watching the new U.S. administration's stance on the greenback as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office on Wednesday. FRX/

Mexico's peso MXN= was up 0.4% against the dollar. The peso was lower earlier in the session as oil prices weakened on rising coronavirus cases and a slowing pace of vaccinations across the world. O/R

The Chilean peso CLP= was flat. The country's central bank last week announced a plan to purchase $12 billion over the next 15 months to replenish and expand its foreign currency reserves.

Among stock indices in the region, Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP added 1.5% after data showed China's economy picked up speed in the fourth quarter and remained poised to expand further this year even as the global pandemic rages unabated.

China is the biggest importer of agricultural goods and metals from Brazil.

Trading activity remained quiet on Monday, with U.S. stock markets shut for the federal Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1819 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1359.04

0.07

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2519.30

1.53

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

122175.82

1.52

Mexico IPC .MXX

46253.28

0.79

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4614.89

0.94

Argentina MerVal .MERV

50105.62

-0.783

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1447.51

-0.35

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2694

0.63

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.6950

0.39

Chile peso CLP=CL

733.6

-0.03

Colombia peso COP=

3480.04

-0.58

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6137

-0.03

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

86.0600

-0.37

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

155

2.58

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Jonathan Oatis)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.