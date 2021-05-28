EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real rises, Mexican peso hits two-week low

By Susan Mathew

May 28 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies weakened on Friday, joining European emerging market peers in taking a breather, as the dollar rallied strongly after U.S. inflation rose more than expected.

Emerging market currencies had gained ground this week, taking an index of developing country currencies .MIEM000000CUSto all-time highs. The U.S. dollar strengthened on Friday and was on track for a weekly gain after new U.S. data confirmed expectations about inflation.FRX/

Brazil's real BRBY bucked the trend, erasing early losses to rise 0.4%. The currency extended gains to a third straight session with iron ore prices rising. Shares in iron ore miner Vale VALE3.SA rose 0.3% and were among top gainers on Sao Paulo's main stocks index .BVSP.

The real currency is up about 2.5% for the week, taking monthly gains closer to 4%.

Mexico's peso MXN= lost up to 0.7% in the session to touch it lowest level against U.S. currency in two weeks, with less than two weeks to go before mid-term elections.

"We maintain our base case that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador allied base is likely to lose its Lower House super-majority, which would help investor confidence," said TS Lombard in a client note.

The currency is down about 0.1% this week, keeping monthly gains below 1.5%.

With copper prices hit by doubts about China demand, top producer Chile's peso CLP= fell, while in Peru, the second biggest copper producer, the sol PEN= moved further into record low territory. Investors are already jittery about a likely socialist leadership in the country after final round presidential elections on June 6. MET/L

Colombia's peso COP= tracked oil prices higher. Stocks .COLCAP snapped an eight-day losing streak to rise 1%, following global stocks higher on hopes that a possible $6 trillion budget for the United States for 2022 would help a global recovery. MKTS/GLOB

This took weekly gains close to 3%, the most among Latam stocks benchmarks.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1348 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1358.98

0.34

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2512.40

0.59

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

124338.99

-0.02

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4194.77

0.83

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1203.11

1.04

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2350

0.38

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9571

-0.08

Chile peso CLP=CL

725.3

-0.14

Colombia peso COP=

3712.45

0.19

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.853

-0.19

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

94.5600

-0.02

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

