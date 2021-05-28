EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real rises, Mexican peso hits two-week low
By Susan Mathew
May 28 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies weakened on Friday, joining European emerging market peers in taking a breather, as the dollar rallied strongly after U.S. inflation rose more than expected.
Emerging market currencies had gained ground this week, taking an index of developing country currencies .MIEM000000CUSto all-time highs. The U.S. dollar strengthened on Friday and was on track for a weekly gain after new U.S. data confirmed expectations about inflation.FRX/
Brazil's real BRBY bucked the trend, erasing early losses to rise 0.4%. The currency extended gains to a third straight session with iron ore prices rising. Shares in iron ore miner Vale VALE3.SA rose 0.3% and were among top gainers on Sao Paulo's main stocks index .BVSP.
The real currency is up about 2.5% for the week, taking monthly gains closer to 4%.
Mexico's peso MXN= lost up to 0.7% in the session to touch it lowest level against U.S. currency in two weeks, with less than two weeks to go before mid-term elections.
"We maintain our base case that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador allied base is likely to lose its Lower House super-majority, which would help investor confidence," said TS Lombard in a client note.
The currency is down about 0.1% this week, keeping monthly gains below 1.5%.
With copper prices hit by doubts about China demand, top producer Chile's peso CLP= fell, while in Peru, the second biggest copper producer, the sol PEN= moved further into record low territory. Investors are already jittery about a likely socialist leadership in the country after final round presidential elections on June 6. MET/L
Colombia's peso COP= tracked oil prices higher. Stocks .COLCAP snapped an eight-day losing streak to rise 1%, following global stocks higher on hopes that a possible $6 trillion budget for the United States for 2022 would help a global recovery. MKTS/GLOB
This took weekly gains close to 3%, the most among Latam stocks benchmarks.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1348 GMT:
Stock indexes
Latest
Daily % change
MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF
1358.98
0.34
MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS
2512.40
0.59
Brazil Bovespa .BVSP
124338.99
-0.02
Mexico IPC .MXX
-
-
Chile IPSA .SPIPSA
4194.77
0.83
Argentina MerVal .MERV
-
-
Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP
1203.11
1.04
Currencies
Latest
Daily % change
Brazil real BRBY
5.2350
0.38
Mexico peso MXN=D2
19.9571
-0.08
Chile peso CLP=CL
725.3
-0.14
Colombia peso COP=
3712.45
0.19
Peru sol PEN=PE
3.853
-0.19
Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL
94.5600
-0.02
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)
