US Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real rises, Mexican peso hits two-week low

Contributor
Susan Mathew Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

Most Latin American currencies weakened on Friday, joining European emerging market peers in taking a breather, as the dollar rallied strongly after U.S. inflation rose more than expected.

By Susan Mathew

May 28 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies weakened on Friday, joining European emerging market peers in taking a breather, as the dollar rallied strongly after U.S. inflation rose more than expected.

Emerging market currencies had gained ground this week, taking an index of developing country currencies .MIEM000000CUSto all-time highs. The U.S. dollar strengthened on Friday and was on track for a weekly gain after new U.S. data confirmed expectations about inflation.FRX/

Brazil's real BRBY bucked the trend, erasing early losses to rise 0.4%. The currency extended gains to a third straight session with iron ore prices rising. Shares in iron ore miner Vale VALE3.SA rose 0.3% and were among top gainers on Sao Paulo's main stocks index .BVSP.

The real currency is up about 2.5% for the week, taking monthly gains closer to 4%.

Mexico's peso MXN= lost up to 0.7% in the session to touch it lowest level against U.S. currency in two weeks, with less than two weeks to go before mid-term elections.

"We maintain our base case that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador allied base is likely to lose its Lower House super-majority, which would help investor confidence," said TS Lombard in a client note.

The currency is down about 0.1% this week, keeping monthly gains below 1.5%.

With copper prices hit by doubts about China demand, top producer Chile's peso CLP= fell, while in Peru, the second biggest copper producer, the sol PEN= moved further into record low territory. Investors are already jittery about a likely socialist leadership in the country after final round presidential elections on June 6. MET/L

Colombia's peso COP= tracked oil prices higher. Stocks .COLCAP snapped an eight-day losing streak to rise 1%, following global stocks higher on hopes that a possible $6 trillion budget for the United States for 2022 would help a global recovery. MKTS/GLOB

This took weekly gains close to 3%, the most among Latam stocks benchmarks.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1348 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1358.98

0.34

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2512.40

0.59

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

124338.99

-0.02

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4194.77

0.83

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1203.11

1.04

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2350

0.38

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9571

-0.08

Chile peso CLP=CL

725.3

-0.14

Colombia peso COP=

3712.45

0.19

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.853

-0.19

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

94.5600

-0.02

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular