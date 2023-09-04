EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real rises, Chilean peso slides as copper prices fall

By Shashwat Chauhan

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's real led gains among most Latin American currencies on Monday amid a rise in iron ore prices and as investors eyed more economic data this week, while sliding copper prices pressured top producer Chile's peso.

The Brazilian real BRBYBRL=, which remains a top producer of iron ore, gained 0.3% against the softer dollar.

Iron ore's most-active October contract on the Singapore Exchange SZZFV3 hit a five -month high earlier in the session, while China's Dalian prices DCIOcv1e also rose amid optimism over Beijing's policy support for its struggling property sector.

Consumer prices in Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous city, fell 0.20% in August, from a decline of 0.14% in July, the IPC-FIPE index BRFIPE=ECI showed.

Oil producer Colombia's peso COP= added 0.2%, its third straight session of gains as crude prices edged higher. O/R

Chile's peso CLP=CL eased 0.9% on demand worries from top copper consumer China and rising inventories in London Metal Exchange-registered warehouses. MET/L

"Perhaps sentiment could get a boost in the short term. But ultimately, it boils down to whether the (China) housing market can stabilize and if economic growth will find a floor," said Tommy Wu, senior economist at Commerzbank.

Focus will also remain on Chile's central bank, which is scheduled to announce its decision on monetary policy on Tuesday.

Mexico's peso MXN= lost 0.4%, its third straight session of declines.

Mexican Senator Xochitl Galvez on Sunday rose as the 2024 presidential candidate of an opposition alliance set to take on President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) in the 2024 election.

Peru's sol PEN=added 0.6% after the previous week's fall.

EM stocks .MILA00000PUSfell 0.4% as Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP lost 0.1%.

Shares of Petrobras PETR4.SA dropped 1.0% after the Brazilian state-run oil company said it had decided to halt some key asset sales after concluding a broad revision of divestment processes that were launched during the country's previous administration.

Inflation readings in Mexico, Colombia and more economic data out of Brazil due later in the week would be eyed as investors attempt to assess the outlook for interest rates in the continent.

Trading volumes were subdued as markets in the United States were closed for the Labor Day holiday.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, Israel's shekel ILS= gained 0.2% after the country's central bank left its interest rates unchanged.

"The tone of the statement was overall neutral but with one hawkish element: the "real possibility" of further rate hikes reference was not yet removed," wrote Michel Nies, emerging markets economist at Citi.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 3:02 pm ET (1902 GMT):

Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 995.19 0.96 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 2375.10 -0.29 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 117782.32 -0.09 Mexico IPC .MXX 53197.23 0.1 Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 5994.92 -0.02 Argentina MerVal .MERV 635829.14 0.163 Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP 1083.27 -0.13 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY 4.9342 0.08 Mexico peso MXN=D2 17.1721 -0.56 Chile peso CLP=CL 858.9 -1.04 Colombia peso COP= 4050.12 0.26 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.6865 0.03 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 350.0000 0.03 Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB= 725 0.69 (Reporting by Shubham Batra, Shashwat Chauhan and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams) ((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com))

