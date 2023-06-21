EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real rises ahead of rate decision, soft dollar lifts Latam FX

By Amruta Khandekar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

June 21 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real rose on Wednesday ahead of a policy decision where the central bank is expected to hold interest rates steady, while regional peers climbed against a weakening dollar after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments.

The real BRL=, BRBY gained 0.4% in choppy trade, following two straight sessions of declines.

The Brazilian central bank is expected to hold rates at 13.75% at its policy announcement later in the day, though there has been growing speculation about rate cuts as soon as August given falling inflation and pressure from President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government.

"In our base case, rates are likely to start falling by August. Although we don't expect them (the Brazilian central bank) to cut rates tonight, there is likely to be some change in wording in terms of their guidance," said Wilson Ferrarezi, Latam economist at TS Lombard, who added that the central bank is likely to be less hawkish than before.

In another development, Brazil's Senate economic affairs committee gave its approval to new fiscal rules proposed by Lula's government, marking another step forward for the project deemed crucial in curbing uncontrolled growth of the public debt.

"We think Brazil is currently in a rare situation, where both the economy and politics are supportive amid a global risk-on environment," said Ronaldo Patah, Chief Investment Officer Brazil at UBS in a note, adding that the Goldilocks scenario is usually linked with a decrease in portfolio risk.

Analysts at major global banks have also been upgrading their share price expectations for Brazil's PetrobrasPETR4.SA as they evaluate that the new leftist government's policies are not as unfriendly to investors as some had feared.

Shares of the state-run oil firm climbed 4.5%, outperforming the 0.6% gain on the Bovespa index .BVSP.

The broader Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS climbed 0.3%, with the dollar=USD falling 0.5% after Powell's comments to lawmakers on Capitol Hill failed to live up to the more hawkish market expectations.

The Mexican peso MXN= gained 0.6%, tracking an uptick in crude prices.

Oil producer Colombia's currency COP=also added 0.1% against the dollar.

A labor reform pushed by Colombia's government was shelved on Tuesday after committee legislators in Congress' lower house failed to reach a quorum in a scheduled first debate, dealing a major setback to leftist President Gustavo Petro.

Argentina will make scheduled payments totaling some $1.9 billion to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday, an economy ministry source said.

Meanwhile, the Peruvian sol PEN=, the currency of world's No.2 copper exporter, was flat.

Markets in Chile were closed for a holiday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1005.17

-0.8

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2502.57

0.69

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

120295.96

0.56

Mexico IPC .MXX

54123.78

-0.44

Argentina MerVal .MERV

429243.62

4.843

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1156.84

-0.36

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7686

0.53

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1133

0.52

Colombia peso COP=

4142.5

0.14

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6245

-0.11

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

251.8500

-0.95

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

487

1.03

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)

