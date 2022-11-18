EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real recovers as Lula's team attempts to sooth fiscal worries

By Susan Mathew and Devik Jain

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's real firmed on Friday, outperforming broader Latin American peers, as the incoming government sought to assuage fears about fiscal spending, while uncertainty about the U.S. Federal Reserve's pace of tightening kept the mood cautious.

Following a three-day losing streak, Brazil's real BRBY rose 1%. The real is seen marking its second straight week of losses on worries about fiscal spending when leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva takes office on Jan. 1.

The currency was boosted by Vice President-elect Geraldo Alckmin saying on Friday that the government would be fiscally responsible, promising a budget surplus and reduction in public debt.

On Thursday, the incoming government proposed guidelines for a constitutional amendment to exempt some 175 billion reais ($32.41 billion) from next year's budget to pay for social programs.

"The market had high expectations (President-elect Lula-the-pragmatist), which got crushed by reality (Lula-the-populist pushing for more spending)," Natalia Gurushina, EM fixed income economist at VanEck, said in a note.

Brazil central bank's chief Roberto Campos Neto on Friday said the country is not out of the woods on inflation and policymakers still see work to be done, signaling that fiscal deterioration could force a monetary policy shift.

On Thursday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said interest rates might need to hit a range from 5% to 7% to be "sufficiently restrictive" to curb inflation. This saw traders start to price in a higher terminal rate, likely over 5%. FRX/

Mexico's peso MXN= was flat against a steady dollar, while the Chilean peso CLP= hit a two-week low and was on track to break a three-week winning streak.

Preliminary data on Friday showed Mexico's economy likely grew by 5% in October compared with the same month a year earlier.

But GDP data from Chile showed the economy shrank in the third quarter at the fastest quarterly rate in more than two years, as recession concerns grow in the world's largest copper producer.

Meanwhile, Argentina is considering reinstating a special exchange rate for soybean sector in a bid to boost exports, a government source told Reuters, as the country needs grains export dollars to replenish its reserves.

Fitch Ratings affirmed Mexico's long-term local-currency and foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at 'BBB-', with a stable rating outlook supported by a prudent macroeconomic policy framework, but constrained by muted long-term growth.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies by 2010 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 942.87 0.05 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 2167.49 0.61 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 109052.65 -0.59 Mexico IPC .MXX 51335.04 -0.05 Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 5196.92 0.48 Argentina MerVal .MERV 157287.54 1.306 Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP 1274.04 -1.68 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY 5.3704 0.07 Mexico peso MXN=D2 19.4281 -0.11 Chile peso CLP=CL 941 -2.20 Colombia peso COP= 4984.25 0.20 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.8179 -0.37 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 163.1700 -0.23 Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB= 302 1.66 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis and Grant McCool) ((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

