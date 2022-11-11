EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real recovers after bruising sell-off

By Susan Mathew

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's real rose on Friday, recovering from a bruising sell-off the previous session, as easing COVID curbs in China and a weaker dollar following soft U.S. inflation data lifted sentiment globally.

Some other Latin American currencies such as those of Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP= gave back some of the strong gains made on Thursday when data that showed cooling inflation in the United States tempered bets for a super-sized hike from the Federal Reserve next month.

Broader emerging market peers .MIEM00000CUS cheered, with Beijing's decision to ease some curbs that had hit economic growth in the world's second-largest economy also providing some relief to investors worried about a global recession.

"The combination of the lower U.S. CPI and more concrete steps to the reopening in China is EM supportive," strategists at Citi Research said.

"The EMFX bounce we see as more tactical, given that an eventual U.S. recession will undermine risky assets again and may be USD bullish."

Stocks in Latin America rose, tracking the risk-on sentiment, with Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP rising 0.9%, moving away from six-week lows hit on Thursday.

Emerging market equity funds recorded a third straight weekly inflow, up $400 million in the week to Wednesday, BofA Global Research said on Friday.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= gained 1.6%, but Thursday's 3% drop along with losses through most of the week put it on course for its worst weekly decline in five months.

Worries about President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's fiscal spending plans, and lack of details on his cabinet make-up saw investors punish Brazilian assetsthis week.

Mexico's peso MXN= slipped 0.9% after rallying on Thursday when the central bank raised the key interest rate by 75 basis points to a record 10%, as expected. But members were split on the decision, leaving doubts about how aggressively it would continue its tightening cycle.

Data on Thursday showed Mexico's industrial production fell 0.2% in September.

But with a 0.2% gain, the Mexican peso is seen marking its fourth straight week of gains.

Peru's sol PEN= is set for its fourth week of gains, up around 2.5% - its best in five months.

The currency was up 0.4% on Friday after the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.25% late on Thursday, as expected, the 16th consecutive hike as monetary policymakers in the copper-producing Andean nation battle stubbornly high inflation.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

935.18

5.12

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2210.91

0.47

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

110754.26

0.89

Mexico IPC .MXX

51350.74

0.63

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5367.68

0.53

Argentina MerVal .MERV

146565.91

1.164

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1245.61

-2.55

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3123

1.58

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.5251

-1.10

Chile peso CLP=CL

888

0.61

Colombia peso COP=

4792.26

0.10

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.849

0.47

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

160.7000

-0.17

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.