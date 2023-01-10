EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real rebounds, Romania's leu dips after interest rate hike

By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's real recovered on Tuesday after declines following weekend political protests, and Romania's leu dipped after the central bank delivered what analysts predict might be the last interest rate hike in this cycle.

Brazil's real BRBY rose 1% after a day of volatility driven by uncertainty as supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the capital, raising concerns about fiscal stability as the new administration of leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva tries to assuage citizens.

On Tuesday, data showed Brazil's inflation ended 2022 with a sharp slowdown from double-digit peaks seen throughout the year on the back of fiscal measures and an aggressive monetary policy tightening. But the figure, at 5.79%, came in higher than a 5.6% rise expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Citigroup economists expect Brazil's consumer prices to return to the central bank target of 3.5% this year. They now await central bank chairman Roberto Campos Neto's letter to Minister of Finance Fernando Haddad, which should include the strategy to be followed to meet the inflation target.

"Finance Minister Haddad is promising to reduce the deficit in 2023 by cutting spending, ending tax breaks and increasing one-off revenues," TS Lombard economists Wilson Ferrarezi and Elizabeth Johnson said in a note.

Meanwhile, shares in Brazilian oil major Petrobras PETR4.SA reversed early declines to rise 0.8% as prices of oil jumped.

Crude exporter Colombia's peso COP= surged 1.3%, while other emerging market currencies were mixed against a steady dollar. South Africa's rand ZAR= dropped 0.4%, while Mexico's peso MXN= gained 0.5%.

The leu EURRON= fell 0.1% against the euro after Romania's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point to 7.0% and dropped its previous commitment to retain firm control over market liquidity.

"We think that today's move marks the end of the tightening cycle. That brings Romania into the same camp as its Central European peers, where rate hikes have now stopped," said Liam Peach, senior EM economist at Capital Economics, adding he did not expect the bank to begin cutting rates this year.

In Argentina, ratings agency S&P Global on Monday raised its long-term local currency sovereign credit rating to 'CCC-/C' from 'SD/SD' and affirmed its foreign currency ratings at 'CCC+/C'.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1928 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1015.26

0.17

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2232.74

2.39

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

111004.34

1.72

Mexico IPC .MXX

52407.93

0.24

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5144.85

-0.29

Argentina MerVal .MERV

215715.17

-0.004

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1334.72

0.6

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2008

1.11

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.0525

0.41

Chile peso CLP=CL

825.9

1.03

Colombia peso COP=

4782.83

1.37

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7829

0.19

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

180.3800

-0.14

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

353

0.57

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.