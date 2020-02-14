EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real rebounds from record low; virus scare keeps stocks on edge

By Sruthi Shankar and Sagarika Jaisinghani

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's real rose on Friday and recorded its first weekly gain in seven, supported by the central bank's move to stem a selloff in the currency, while other Latin American assets came under pressure from concerns around the coronavirus epidemic.

The real BRL= firmed 1.26%, its biggest daily gain in two months, a day after as the central bank sold $1 billion in foreign exchange swaps in its first market intervention in almost three months.

Data showed economic activity in Brazil fell more than expected in December, tying in with other indicators that pointed to a slowdown in Latin America's largest economy at the end of last year.

The real, which was also battered in 2019 by failed oil auctions, has already lost more than 6% this year and is among the worst performing regional currencies against the dollar.

"In the short-term, it (the intervention) can certainly help the BRL, but it's hard to see a sustainable rally from the intervention alone," said Gordon Bowers, emerging markets fixed income analyst at Columbia Threadneedle.

"For the currency to outperform, we need growth data to pick up."

The epidemic has prompted economists to cut growth forecasts for China's GDP in the first quarter and sparked a flight from assets in Brazil, among the main iron ore exporters to China. Brazilian equities .BVSP fell 1.1% on Friday, sliding for the second straight session.

Health authorities reported about 5,000 new cases of the deadly virus on Friday, dashing earlier hopes that the outbreak was peaking. But global stock markets inched higher as policymakers pledged more monetary stimulus to limit its economic fallout. MKTS/GLOB

The Mexican peso MXN= added about 0.2%, a day after Mexico's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate for a fifth consecutive time in the wake of a stagnating economy and slightly above-target headline inflation.

Colombia's peso COP= slid 0.5%, while the Chilean peso CLP= edged higher.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2113 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1105.94

-0.01

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2789.91

-0.13

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

114378.62

-1.11

Mexico IPC .MXX

44993.62

-0.03

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4655.86

-0.08

Argentina MerVal .MERV

38647.68

-0.056

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1664.40

0.08

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real <BRL=>

4.2934

1.31

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.5468

0.23

Chile peso CLP=CL

790.8

0.57

Colombia peso COP=

3390.61

-0.49

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.378

0.18

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

61.4575

-0.11

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

