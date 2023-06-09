EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real, Peruvian sol lead Latam currencies higher

By Amruta Khandekar

June 9 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose on Friday, led by the Brazilian real's 1% advance, while the Peruvian sol also hit an over one-year high a day after the country kept interest rates unchanged.

MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 0.9% by 1456 GMT to its highest since September 2014 - a level hit multiple times this year as the dollar plunged on expectations that the Federal Reserve would soon halt its rate-hiking cycle.

After a jump in U.S. jobless claims fueled bets of a rate hike pause by the Fed next week, investors are awaiting Tuesday's consumer prices report for more clarity on the U.S. interest rate trajectory.

"We continue to believe that peak U.S. interest rates are behind us, and that notwithstanding the ongoing choppiness in U.S. rates, the trend is likely to be lower rates from current levels toward year-end," said Phoenix Kalen, Societe Generale's global head of emerging markets research.

However, Kalen cautioned risks of a U.S. recession are likely to challenge the outlook for EM currencies.

The Peruvian sol PEN= rose 0.6% against the dollar, after the country's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 7.75% for the fifth consecutive month.

"All in all, given the slow return of inflation to target, we think that MPC will wait to see more decisive progress on the disinflationary front before easing the policy stance," Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos said in a note.

Higher copper prices also supported the currency and drove Chile's peso up 0.2%, as both countries are leading copper exporters.

The Brazilian real hit a one-year high after Thursday's market holiday. It has benefited in recent weeks from easing uncertainty over fiscal policies after the country's lower house approved a new fiscal framework bill, and as data pointed to robust economic growth.

The Colombian peso COP=fell 0.5% against the dollar, reversing early gains. It remains on track for a 3.7% rise this week, boosted by expectations that a political scandal would jeopardize the government's social reform agenda.

Mexico's peso MXN= gained 0.4%, sticking to seven-year highs hit recently as the currency continues to benefit from its interest rate differential with the United States.

Data showed Mexican industrial output was 0.7% higher year-over-year in April, below market forecasts for 1.3% growth.

