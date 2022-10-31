EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real outshines Latam peers after Lula's win

By Susan Mathew and Ankika Biswas

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's real outperformed its Latin American peers on Monday as investors hoped leftist candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's victory in the country's presidential election would ease political uncertainties.

Lula narrowly defeated far-right President Jair Bolsonaro over weekend run-off elections, joining Latin America's "pink tide" of elected leftist leaders.

The real BRBY, BRL=, among the best performing emerging market currencies this year, advanced 2.6% on Monday recouping all of its early losses. The currency is on course to mark an over 4% gain in October.

Brazil's benchmark stocks index .BVSP also rose 1.3%.

"People expected Lula would most likely win and now that he's won, the uncertainty is over, and the fact that it was so close gives people some confidence that the policy will be moved in a moderate direction," said Richard Peck, portfolio manager for the Intrinsic Emerging Markets team at Allspring Global Investments.

However, Petrobras PN PETR4.SA and Banco do Brasil BBAS3.SAfell, reflecting increasing uncertainty about their strategies following Lula's victory.

Brazil's markets were volatile earlier in the day as Bolsonaro did not concede defeat, raising concerns he could contest the result.

But several of the incumbent's allies publicly recognized Lula's victory, reassuring investors hoping for an orderly transition.

Focus now shifts to Lula's appointments, especially the successor to economy minister Paulo Guedes.

"The Finance Minister appointment would be the most important one, whether it's someone the markets are comfortable with," Peck said.

More broadly, emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS fell, as the dollar gained ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due Wednesday. FRX/

The U.S. central bank is widely expected to hike interest rates by 75 basis points, but markets are pricing in a smaller 50 bps increase in December.

Colombia's peso CLP= was the worst performer, losing over 2%, despite data showing its closely watched urban jobless rate fell to 10.4% from 13.3% in September.

Worries about aggressive tightening by global central banks as well as a slowdown in the world's second largest economy, China, have heightened fears of a recession, pushing investors to safer assets. The emerging markets (EM) currencies index is on course for its worst year on record.

Mexico's peso MXN= retreated from seven week highs hit last session.

Preliminary data showed the Mexican economy expanded more than expected between July and September in the fourth consecutive quarter of growth.

"(The) growth above expectations would support (the Mexican central bank) position as matching the Fed hike for hike," said Chris Turner, Global Head of Strategy and Head of EMEA and LATAM Research at ING.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1949 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

848.77

0.38

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2275.67

3.11

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

115222.61

0.6

Mexico IPC .MXX

49690.62

1.23

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5193.81

0.12

Argentina MerVal .MERV

150015.62

1.468

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1224.83

0.42

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1666

2.60

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.8129

-0.14

Chile peso CLP=CL

945.7

0.00

Colombia peso COP=

4929.35

-2.18

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9685

-0.15

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

156.8900

-0.55

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

286

2.10

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter and Josie Kao)

