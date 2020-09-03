EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real near one-month high on rebound hopes, LatAm stocks fall

By Sagarika Jaisinghani

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's real firmed to a near one-month high on Thursday as a clutch of data raised hopes of a steady post-pandemic economic rebound, while Latin American stocks tracked declines on Wall Street as investors dumped high-flying tech stocks.

The real BRBY firmed 0.4% to the dollar, gaining for a third straight session as data showed industrial output rose 8% in July at a much stronger pace than economists had expected.

The figures are the latest in a series of macroeconomic indicators to suggest a pickup in business activity in Latin America's biggest economy. Central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Wednesday the economy was on course to grow by 4% or more in 2021.

"Overall, it looks like Brazil's economy is enjoying a strong third quarter," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics. "However, with fiscal tightening likely next year, we expect the pace of recovery to slow sharply."

Brazil's government on Thursday presented to Congress a constitutional reform bill aimed at simplifying and reducing the cost of its public sector, which would make it easier to fire civil servants and cut certain benefits, and gives the president sweeping powers to eliminate public sector jobs and bodies.

Brazil's stock index .BVSP fell 0.9%, with miner Vale SA VALE3.SA sliding 3.3% as Federal prosecutors in Brazil's Minas Gerais state sought a court order to replace the company's executives who are accused of disregarding safety methods in the aftermath of two deadly mining disasters.

A broader index of regional equities .MILA00000PUS slipped for a second straight day as a 2.5% slide in the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 .SPX knocked global investor sentiment. The tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC tumbled as much as 5% as traders sold market-leading stocks including Apple Inc AAPL.O. .N

Bourses in Mexico .MXX, Argentina .MERV and Colombia .COLCAP shed more than 1%, while the Chilean stock index .SPIPSA outperformed with a 0.3% decline.

Among currencies, the Mexican peso MXN= firmed 0.4% to the dollar as data showed nearly 1.5 million more Mexicans were economically active in the labor market in July compared with June.

Latin American currencies will pick up somewhat in the near term as investors watch the U.S. presidential election campaign for any hints about Washington's future approach toward the region, a Reuters poll showed.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1108.87

-0.9

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2007.41

-0.11

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

100967.92

-0.93

Mexico IPC .MXX

36509.04

-1.47

Chile SPIPSA .SPIPSA

3804.11

-0.28

Argentina MerVal .MERV

44474.85

-0.897

Colombia Colcap .COLCAP

1237.79

-1.62

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3072

0.91

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.6400

0.32

Chile peso CLP=CL

772.8

-0.26

Colombia peso COP=

3663.04

-0.19

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5397

-0.14

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

74.3700

-0.07

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.