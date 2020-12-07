EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real near 20-week high, other Latam currencies subdued

By Sruthi Shankar

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real hit a near 20-week high on Monday, but the pesos of Colombia and Mexico eased as oil prices slid on worries about a resurgent coronavirus pandemic forcing renewed restrictions.

The real BRL= jumped 1% to trade at 5.1006 per dollar ahead of the central bank meeting this week.

While investors expect the bank to maintain the benchmark Selic rate at a record low of 2.0% on Wednesday, there are growing expectations it will signal the start of a tightening cycle from the second half of 2021, according to a Reuters poll.

The currency has posted strong gains in the recent weeks on hopes that a rollout of COVID-19 vaccines will revive an economic recovery, even as concerns remain about a second wave of cases and the country's public finances.

"Fiscal concerns remain elevated but prospects for a more constructive outlook have emerged as the government and Congress appear committed to tighten fiscal accounts in 2021," ING's Gustavo Rangel said in a note.

"Robust domestic activity data along with stronger risk appetite for EM assets, and a weaker USD, also bode well for local market assets in the coming weeks."

The benchmark Bovespa .BVSP hit its highest level since Feb. 21, with shares in airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes GOLL4.SA jumping 5% after it made a merger proposal to the board of loyalty program Smiles Fidelidade SMLS3.SA. Smiles rose 3.8%.

The Colombian COP= and the Mexican MXN= pesos eased from nine-month highs hit last week as a slide in crude prices hit the exporters' currencies. O/R

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would nominate finance ministry official Galia Borja to serve as a new deputy governor of the central bank.

Borja, who currently serves as treasurer, is set to replace Javier Guzman, known as one of the central bank's more hawkish board members.

The Chilean peso CLP= edged lower ahead of the central bank's monetary policy announcement. Traders expect Chile's 0.50% interest rate, its lowest in a decade, to be held unchanged.

Gains across global markets were limited by worries about U.S.-China tensions and the lack of progress on a Brexit trade deal.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1253.73

0.22

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2393.29

1.06

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

114284.38

0.47

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4181.63

-0.23

Argentina MerVal .MERV

54730.38

-0.765

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1337.07

-0.31

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real =BRL

5.1054

1.08%

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.8073

-0.20

Chile peso CLP=CL

745.2

-0.15

Colombia peso COP=

3488.53

-0.70

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5948

-0.22

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

81.6500

-0.10

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)

