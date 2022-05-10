EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real, Mexican peso rise on rate hike bets; Latam stocks rebound

By Anisha Sircar

May 10 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks gained on Tuesday as risk appetite improved after a recent selloff, while major currencies rose on increased bets of interest rate hikes from central banks in Brazil, Mexico and Chile.

MSCI's index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS added 0.1%, but continued to hover around its weakest level since January hit on Monday.

Its currencies counterpart .MILA00000CUS was little changed as the U.S. dollar =USD slightly pulled back from 20-year highs. A stronger dollar makes high-yielding but riskier emerging market and Latam assets less attractive to investors.

"It's been a shaky start to the week for Latam assets due to U.S. Federal Reserve tightening and fears of weaker Chinese demand - today's moves may be a correction, coupled with the perception that the tightening cycle will continue in countries like Mexico and Brazil," said TS Lombard economist Wilson Ferrarezi.

In minutes of Brazil's central bank meeting held May 3-4 published on Tuesday, the rate-setting Copom highlighted that worsening inflation justified a possible extension of its aggressive monetary policy cycle, stressing that both short-term price dynamics and longer-term projections worsened.

Additionally, Mexico's central bank is seen hiking its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 7% on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed, in what would be the eighth consecutive hike as Latin America's second-largest economy struggles to tamp down the highest inflation in 21 years.

Chile is also expected to hike its benchmark rate to 9% in June, a central bank poll of analysts suggested, as the world's top copper producer battles to rein in inflation.

The Chilean peso CLP= jumped 0.5% before trading 0.1% lower against the dollar. The currency had lost 1% on Monday, tracking a drop in copper prices. MET/L

The real BRL=, BRBY= is down 11% from highs seen earlier this year, but firmed 0.1% against the dollar, while the Mexican peso's MXN= gained 0.3%.

"We are positive on the Brazilian real in the near term, but weaker China growth is a key risk. China lockdowns will also weigh on supply chains, extending the components shortage, which is a key risk for Mexico’s auto sector," Ferrarezi added.

China's two largest cities, Beijing and Shanghai, tightened COVID-19 curbs this week to battle a fresh virus outbreak, feeding into worries about demand and hurting oil prices and commodity-linked currencies. FRX/

Latam stock markets have tumbled nearly 6% this month, tracking weaker global share markets amid a combination of monetary tightening by major central banks and fears of a sharp slowdown in economic growth.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1440 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1008.24

-0.63

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2168.72

0.11

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

103504.23

0.25

Mexico IPC .MXX

49363.41

0.62

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4764.12

0.42

Argentina MerVal .MERV

83583.95

1.63

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1522.46

0.73

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1575

-0.06

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.3355

0.22

Chile peso CLP=CL

869.1

-0.24

Colombia peso COP=

4083.45

0.01

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.813

0.18

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

116.9200

-0.14

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

199.5

1.00

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.